Video: Temperley’s new collection is your dream holiday wardrobe

14th Sep 19 | Beauty

We’ll probably be seeing a particular royal in some of these dresses.

cd7fddec-a6f6-46ae-b827-ddf3075b32db

The Duchess of Cambridge makes regular appearances in Alice Temperley’s pretty, elegant gowns, often either in lace or delicately embroidered, and we’re sure Kate will approve of the British designer’s latest collection.

For spring/summer 2020, Temperley London left the London Fashion Week catwalk behind and presented in a show space instead.

There were uncharacteristically bold, tropical prints and some shorter hemlines, but it wasn’t a huge departure from what fans know and love. The collection was whimsical, romantic and uber-feminine (classic Temperley), yet perfect for your next summer holiday – or a far-flung royal tour.

While you might know the designer for dressing royals and celebs for red carpet events, the new season looks to shift into daywear too – there was denim, sun dresses, two-pieces and off-the shoulder necklines.

We can’t wait to see which piece Kate will choose.

Duchess of Camrbidge, Kate, wearing Temperley London
Kate wearing Temperley London (PA)

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Adult acne: Why it occurs and what you can do about it, according to an expert

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Simon Cowell comments on his ‘Botox years’
Simon Cowell comments on his ‘Botox years’

What are false widow spiders, and should we be worried about them?

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Game Of Thrones tapestry transported to home of its inspiration in Bayeux

Game Of Thrones tapestry transported to home of its inspiration in Bayeux
Bora Aksu kicks off London Fashion Week with a brightly coloured bang

Bora Aksu kicks off London Fashion Week with a brightly coloured bang
Tokyo up, Thailand down: New long-haul report shows where your travel money will go the furthest

Tokyo up, Thailand down: New long-haul report shows where your travel money will go the furthest
How to keep your pets safe at Halloween

How to keep your pets safe at Halloween
How to keep your pets safe at Halloween

Adult acne: Why it occurs and what you can do about it, according to an expert