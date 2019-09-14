Bring on the sequins: Halpern delivers a dazzling show at London Fashion Week

The British brand has become synonymous with sparkle and the SS20 collection did not disappoint.

In less than three years, Halpern has become one of the must-watch shows on the London Fashion Week schedule, a feat which can take decades for brands to achieve.

Each season, fans are eager to see what designer Michael Halpern will do with his favourite embellishment: sequins.

The tiny sparkling discs have become his signature, so what does he have in store for spring/summer 2020?

A giant chandellier in the middle of the catwalk indicated that this collection was all about after-dark glamour. Alongside the ruched cocktail dresses that are a Halpern staple there was a new focus on volume for spring, with huge bubble hem gowns and lug of mutton sleeves. We can totally see celebrity fans like Adwoa Aboah and Amal Clooney rocking one of these showstoppers on the red carpet.

There was a fabulous Studio 54 vibe with brocade and metallic tailoring – trousers were flared of course.

While the Halpern customer is a globe trotter who needs a party wardrobe all year round, there was something distinctly spring like about the pastel blue, lime green and seafoam dresses that made a change from the usual dark colour palette

To complement the collection, MAC make-up artist Isamaya Ffrench created a black sparkly eye look in a rounded shape that was reminiscent of vintage sunglasses.

Backstage at the Halpern show (Katie Wright/PA)

“I always just kind of work with the collection and the Halpern kind of woman,” she explained backstage.

“We wanted to do something graphic that didn’t feel like a cat eye so we did this big curve and gave it a retro feeling that goes with the clothes.”

First, models eyebrows were blocked out with concealer to give the effect of bleached brows, then to outline the shape Ffrench used MAC Pro Longwear Fluidline in Blacktrack, £17.50.

Mac Pro Longwear Fluidline (Katie Wright/PA)

The shape was filled in used MAC Multi-dimensional Black Glitter, £16.50.

© Press Association 2019