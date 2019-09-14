This is how to make black lipstick work in real life, according to a catwalk make-up pro

Make-up artist Terry Barber reveals the secret to pulling off the bold lip look.

Are you scared of black lipstick? Do you think that if you painted your pout with a jet black hue you’d look like a Halloween reject or Addams Family wannabe? Well, we’ve got news for you.

According to MAC make-up artist Terry Barber, black lipstick can work for everyone, you just need to know how to wear it.

We caught up with Barber backstage at the Marques’ Almeida show at London Fashion Week SS20, where he was putting the finishing touches on what he described as a “slightly hayfever-y pink eye” teamed with a “really glossy black PVC lip”.

Backstage at Marques’ Almeida during London Fashion Week (Katie Wright/PA)

The make-up artist said he picked out a few colours from the collection, including peach and lime green, to create the eye make-up looks, but when it comes to taking black lipstick from the runway to real life Barber says you should avoid a colour clash.

“I would play it against a face which is quite fresh. If you put a dark eye with it it’s going to look gothy – if you do just a black lip it looks quite sharp and chic.”

So keep it very simple in terms of the rest of your make-up and let your lips do the talking – but consider a contrast in textures.

“You want to almost do nothing else on the rest of the face,” he says. “If it’s a matte lip do dewy skin, if it’s glossy do a matte skin.”

Model backstage at Marques’ Almeida (Katie Wright/PA)

Barber showed us how to create both variations, matte or gloss, at Marques’ Almeida.

“We used MAC Pro Lip Mix in black (£16.50) and we glossed it with MAC Lip Glass (£16),” he explains.

And he’s all for people trying out the noir look, so why not give it a go? You might be surprised at how cool it is.

As Barber says:“People avoid a black lip because they associate it with being goth, but if it’s on a face which isn’t goth it’s actually quite nice.”

