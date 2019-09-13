Bora Aksu kicks off London Fashion Week with a brightly coloured bang

Bora Aksu kicks off London Fashion Week with a brightly coloured bang13th Sep 19 | Beauty
The designer proves our obsession with tulle isn’t going anywhere.
You know London Fashion Week has begun when Bora Aksu’s designs hit the catwalk. The Turkish-born, London-based designer has been a LFW mainstay for years, regularly showing on the first full day of the five day event.
He’s known for a romantic and feminine aesthetic, with lots of tulle and floaty dresses. This season – which shows designs for spring/summer 2020 – was no different, but Aksu really amped things up with an electric colour palette.
Vibrant pinks, yellows and reds were sent down an extra-long catwalk, along with on-trend prairie ruffles and tiered dresses. If out-there colours aren’t your style, there were plenty of white and navy ensembles, which would make for particularly chic office wear.
One thing that was really consistent was a killer red lip on every model – the work of renowned fashion make-up artist Janeen Witherspoon, who used products from Lisa Eldridge Make-Up.
It’s likely this will end up one of the most wearable shows of LFW; you can really see some of those feminine dresses being worn with biker boots and a leather jacket. Now all you have to do is find the budget for an Aksu creation…
© Press Association 2019