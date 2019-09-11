Viola Davis is the new face of L’Oréal Paris: 5 of her best beauty moments

Joining the auspicious ranks of Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria and Julianne Moore, Viola Davis has been announced as the newest ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

It’s a coup for the brand: Not only is Davis gorgeous, but she’s hugely inspiring in her career and activism. She’s the first black actress to be awarded the Triple Crown of Acting (a Tony, Oscar and Emmy award) and has starred in game-changing shows and movies like How To Get Away With Murder and Fences.

In the promotional clip for her new role at L’Oréal, Davis proclaims: “A woman’s potential is boundless, only you can define your worth. We are worth it.”

These are some of the major beauty moments Davis has given us before becoming the latest addition to the L’Oréal Paris family…

1. Major red lip

(Ian West/PA)

2017 was a big year for Davis, as she dominated awards season for her supporting role in the film adaptation of Fences. This meant Davis really brought the looks to the red carpets, as she probably knew she would soon be photographed with an award in hand.

One of these major looks was for the Baftas that year, where Davis wore a strapless blue gown. However, the star of the show really might have been that lipstick – the perfect shade of fire-engine red to play off the blue tones of her dress.

2. Shimmery make-up

(Ian West/PA)

For the 2017 Oscars, Davis debuted a sleek, short hairstyle, and to go with this (and the knock-out red Armani Privé gown), her make-up was glossy and shimmering. Her make-up artist Autumn Moultrie made sure Davis’ skin glowed, and used delicately sparkling lipstick and eyeshadow to bring the look alive, all topped off with some thick lashes.

3. Perpetually perfect skin

OK, this isn’t necessarily a beauty “moment”, but rather something Davis always serves: Perfect skin. According to New Beauty, Davis keeps her skin fresh and healthy by regularly using Vaseline body butter, drinking alkaline water and having steam showers followed by acid peels.

4. Smokey eye

(Ian West/PA)

For most of us, the perfect smokey eye is the Holy Grail of beauty: It’s as striking as it is impossible to achieve on your own. Luckily for Davis, she has expert make-up artists to help her out, and this is exactly what Moultrie created for this year’s Baftas.

5. Rocking her natural hair

It’s hard to choose just one incredible hair moment from Davis, because that’s what she serves all the time. Whether it’s sleek bobs or disco-fabulous curls, she knows how to make a splash with her hairstyle. However, the biggest statement she makes is something she’s not always been 100% comfortable with: Rocking her natural hair.

For Davis, increasingly wearing her natural hair on the red carpet and on-screen (as she does in the film Widows) is a statement in itself. She says: “You’re always taught as a person of colour to not like your hair. The kinkier it is, the so-called nappier it is, the uglier it is” – and this is a perception she wants to change.

