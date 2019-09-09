6 things everyone is talking about from New York Fashion Week so far

The first of the four big fashion weeks has been a riot of parties, celebs and epic collections, Katie Wright reports.

A month of catwalk shows kicked off last week with New York Fashion Week, and what a start it was.

The so-called city that never sleeps was on typically energetic form, with uber-glam collections, star-studded front rows, and catwalks and after-parties that blurred into one.

So what’s buzzing in the Big Apple? Here are the six hottest stories that you might have missed from New York Fashion Week…

1. Tommy Hilfiger’s block party

Tommy Hilfiger teamed up with Zendaya for the second time this season, the designer and actor collaborating on a Seventies-themed collection.

Supermodel sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid watched from the front row at the Harlem Apollo Theatre as models danced down the runway in wide leg trousers, wide-lapel blazers and slinky jumpsuits.

There was plenty of crushed velvet, houndstooth and sparkly lamé fabric on display at the block party-style show, while Zendaya chose a grey snake print suit to take her bow.

2. Ralph Lauren’s catwalk club

The hottest ticket in town turned out to be the Ralph Lauren show, where guests were not only treated to a fashion show but they got a sensational performance from Janelle Monae to boot.

For one night only the art deco style ‘Ralph’s Club’ opened in a former bank on Wall Street, a jazz band providing the backdrop to a collection that focused heavily on eveningwear and women’s tuxedos in bright colours.

Monae brought the house down with her surprise appearance, clambering over tables and serenading celebrity guests including Cate Blanchett and Henry Golding with jazz classics and her own songs.

3. Jeremy Scott’s rock stars

“My imaginary intergalactic rock band” is how Jeremy Scott described the technicoloured catwalk line-up at his eponymous collection.

Bella and Gigi Hadid were on the front row (again) to watch the Eighties homage show that heavily referenced cartoon singing sensation Jem and the Holograms with neon cocktail dresses, loud prints, metallic boots and HUGE hair.

The show also featured one of the coolest beauty looks of the week, combining pastel eyeshadow with a major cat-eye liner flick.

4. Alexander Wang’s big bag bash

To unveil his version of the Bvlgari Serpenti Forever handbag, Alexander Wang threw the coolest party of the week, held at now-defunct upscale department store Henri Bendel.

Hailey Beiber is the face of the campaign and was in attendance on the night, matching her little white bag with an all-white outfit and Eighties high ponytail.

Guests partied amongst naked mannequins and snacked on ice cream and candy served in fake Alexander Wang skincare bottles and tubs (a cheeky nod to the long-rumoured Wang beauty collection that has yet to materialise).

5. Rebecca Minkoff’s working women

Dedicating her show to modern working women, Rebecca Minkoff partnered with clothing subscription service Stitch Fix to make her collection available in sizes XXS to 3XX, a range far beyond what most designer brands offer.

The presentation took place in a series of colourful ‘office’ sets and, to prove she wasn’t just paying lip service to the career woman concept, included a model breastfeeding her baby.

6. Area’s sparkling display

The Area SS20 show was glittering in every sense of the word.

The catwalk featured a backdrop of holographic threads that ran from floor to ceiling, while the clothing included bikinis and shorts in gold lame plus all-black looks accessorised with masses of fine gold chains.

Even model’s faces got the bling treatment, with intricate diamanté designs draped over their eyes and mouths. Subtle? No. Fabulous? Absolutely.

© Press Association 2019