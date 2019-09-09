Video: London Fashion Week kicks off this week – here’s the event in numbers

9th Sep 19 | Beauty

The biannual fashion extravaganza begins on Friday.

Burberry Catwalk – London Fashion Week September 2018

Designers are putting the finishing touches on their latest collections and fashion editors are deciding what to wear, because London Fashion Week begins on September 13.

It’s a whirlwind five days of cutting edge trends, dramatic shows and glitzy parties. Fashion week happens twice a year and involves a lot of hard work from the 5,000 members of the press, industry insiders and buyers who attend, as well as the creative minds putting on the catwalk shows.

It might seem effortless and beautiful on the runway, but it’s a huge operation to pull off. Ahead of the extravaganza starting on Friday, here’s a look at London Fashion Week in numbers.

We don’t know exactly how many glasses of champagne will be consumed over fashion week, we can only presume it’s a sizeable amount.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott
As her new EP drops, this is why there will never be a style icon quite like Missy Elliott

11 things you’ll only know if you have no sense of style
11 things you’ll only know if you have no sense of style

How Timothée Chalamet is changing the game in menswear

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
7 practically prehistoric animals you won’t believe still exist

7 practically prehistoric animals you won’t believe still exist
How to make Dishoom’s okra fries

How to make Dishoom’s okra fries
6 transitional trends that will get you in the mood for autumn fashion

6 transitional trends that will get you in the mood for autumn fashion
6 transitional trends that will get you in the mood for autumn fashion

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?