World Beard Day: Can you recognise these celebrities from just a picture of their beards?

7th Sep 19 | Beauty

From five o’clock shadow to ghastly goatee – these celebs know their way around a face comb.

Side view portrait of thinking stylish young man looking away

It’s World Beard Day – a time to brush up your bristles, mingle with bearded brethren, and give thanks for the hair on your chinny-chin-chin. Just remember – shaving on World Beard Day is a faux-pas of epic proportions.

Here’s a beard-based quiz to honour the occasion, and perhaps distract you from the itching. How many of these celebrities can you name when presented only with a picture of their beards?

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

From Rihanna to Trump: The key talking points as drama-filled New York Fashion Week kicks off

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have split
Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have split

From caftans to sequinned catsuits: These are the most major looks from Venice Film Festival
From caftans to sequinned catsuits: These are the most major looks from Venice Film Festival

As more kids need glasses: Everything you need to know about children’s eye tests

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

5 ways to make conversations about money easier

5 ways to make conversations about money easier
Ask an Expert: What mental health support should new mums be getting?

Ask an Expert: What mental health support should new mums be getting?
Where are the winners of Strictly Come Dancing now?

Where are the winners of Strictly Come Dancing now?
Poseidon Adventure actress Carol Lynley dies aged 77

Poseidon Adventure actress Carol Lynley dies aged 77
Poseidon Adventure actress Carol Lynley dies aged 77

From Rihanna to Trump: The key talking points as drama-filled New York Fashion Week kicks off