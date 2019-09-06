From caftans to sequinned catsuits: These are the most major looks from Venice Film Festival

Few things are as glamorous as the Venice Film Festival. After all, movie stars arrive to premieres and photocalls not in a car, but on a boat speeding along the canal.

With the historic backdrop of the crumbling Italian city, this film festival is certainly a romantic one. Celebs dress to the occasion, which means it’s a parade of couture gowns, interesting suits and a lot of sequins.

As the festival draws to a close on Saturday, here are some of our favourite looks from the cinematic extravaganza…

The caftans

When you hear ‘caftan’ you might think about casual, comfy beach cover-ups, but Venice Film Festival made a strong case for the formal, couture caftan – a word we’re using to mean a loose, flowing dress with a high neck. Meryl Streep wore a joyous blue floral Givenchy dress, which can be yours for a mere £3,880. Sure, it’s a hefty price tag; but can you deny how much fun Streep is having in it?

Opting for Gucci, Sienna Miller wore a pale pink embellished gown to Venice.

And if you thought caftans couldn’t serve Drama with a capital ‘D’, let supermodel Iman prove you wrong. Mere mortals would be overwhelmed by this huge Valentino gown with feathered accents. However, Iman is a seasoned pro, and she wears the dress rather than it wearing her. She knew exactly how to sweep the dress around, creating fashion theatre on the red carpet.

The major gowns

Awards season seems like a long time ago now, so Venice is a welcome opportunity for celebs to pull out some seriously major gowns for the red carpet. Zazie Beetz was up to the task in this Valentino gown – with a similar vibe to Iman’s outfit, but with more of a Victorian-chic silhouette.

Kristen Stewart is known for her punky style, so a glittering, all-pink dress comes as a bit of a surprise. Even though the colour was ultra-feminine, Stewart’s edgy hairstyle and make-up still made it seem very much in her wheelhouse.

Is it really a film festival if you don’t have Cate Blanchett wearing a knock-out gown? The actor wore a black Armani Prive dress with tiers and a flared silhouette, all set off with delicate baubles to give things more of a festive feel.

The glitz and glamour

Cinema is all about a bit of razzle dazzle, so sequins on the red carpet are a must. Model Sara Sampaio wore what looks like a sparkly catsuit, but it’s actually a slick Armani two-piece. It’s very space-age diva – something we can all agree was lacking in Venice.

Yes, that is Mel B looking amazing, and yes, her sparkly dress is lightly patterned leopard print. Is it a high fashion shout-out to her past life as animal print-loving Scary Spice? We don’t see how it couldn’t be.

The menswear

At just 23 years old, Timothée Chalamet really stole the menswear show at Venice. We particularly loved his Haider Ackermann dove grey suit, complete with a silver cowl neck blouse, belted waist, rolled up trousers and black boots. Not only is it interesting experimentation with suiting, but he artfully toes the line between masculine and feminine as well.

While Jack O’Connell’s outfit wasn’t quite as subversive or gender-bending as Chalamet’s, we can’t help but appreciate him turning up to a photocall in high fashion pyjamas.

