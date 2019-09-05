Vicky McClure joins Holly Willoughby in a new M&S autumn campaign

The Line of Duty actor has joined the M&S fashion family.

Vicky McClure is the latest celeb to make her Marks and Spencer modelling debut, the actor starring alongside Holly Willoughby in the retailer’s autumn womenswear campaign.

The Line of Duty star is seen wearing a navy crew neck jumper and trousers with a green belt in the shoot. She is part of a cast which also includes model Ariish Wol and digital influencer Clemmie Hooper.

(M&S/PA)

“It has been such an exciting experience to be a part of the Marks and Spencer autumn campaign,” McClure says.

“M&S is at the heart of so many women’s wardrobes and lives, including my own, so it has been a real privilege to be involved.”

Willoughby, who this week celebrates 10 years as a presenter on This Morning, wears a brown and blue floral dress and says the collection focuses on feel-good fashion.

She adds: “Style should be about feeling amazing and for me, this is what this autumn campaign is all about; women looking good and feeling great!”

(M&S/PA)

Alongside floral dresses and blouses, the range features cosy knitwear and outerwear in neutral tones.

Coats include an oversized aviator jacket and a long, brown double-breasted coat in a wool blend.

Block heeled boots are a strong focus in the footwear department, alongside minimalist white trainers and bar trim loafers.

“For autumn we wanted to move our womenswear collections in an optimistic new direction, celebrating what M&S really means to modern women today,” explains director of marketing Nathan Ansell.

“Inclusive and versatile, this campaign is about making the every-day extra special.”

Prices start from £4.50 for a cotton T-shirt going up to £99 for the wool blend coat.

Shop the autumn collection in stores and on the Marks and Spencer website.

© Press Association 2019