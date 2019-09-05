Christian Louboutin’s fashion legacy as he wins a major couture award

The designer is responsible for the iconic red-soled shoes which have become symbols of wealth and luxury.

You might not be able to pick legendary designer Christian Louboutin out of a crowd, but he has created something instantly recognisable: red-soled shoes.

High heels with the iconic lacquered red underside have become synonymous with luxury, style and Louboutin. Now, the designer has been honoured with the Couture Council’s award for Artistry in Fashion.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas presented it to him, saying: “He has achieved what so many of us just aspire to do. He has built a legacy that will outlive almost all of us for sure,” WWD reported.

The award comes as no surprise, as the 56-year-old French designer has built up quite a fashion empire over the years. Even though he’s best known for super sexy high heels, the Louboutin world has expanded to include everything from make-up to fragrances and handbags.

Here’s a glimpse at Louboutin’s legacy…

He made shoes the most important part of an outfit

Ever since he started designing shoes in the 1990s, Louboutin wanted to change our attitude to footwear. He wanted a killer pair of heels to be the centrepiece of any outfit, rather than an afterthought – and with his impactful, vertiginous and often sparkly shoes, Louboutin made sure footwear couldn’t be ignored.

We’re not sure if he actually said it or not, but Louboutin is often attributed with the quote: “A woman carries her clothes. But the shoe carries the woman.”

Elton John loves to wear this flashy pair of Louboutin loafers (Yui Mok/PA)

And he isn’t only responsible for super-high heels, he’s also developed quite a following in men’s footwear as well. Although it’s harder to spot the sole of flat shoes, it’s still easy enough to pick out a pair of Loubs. For example, if it’s a slipper or pair of trainers with spiky studs all over, worn by the likes of Elton John and Henry Holland, bets on it’s a pair of Louboutins.

He’s had some major pop culture moments

Louboutin escorted Blake Lively to the 2018 Met Gala (Ian West/PA)

“Walk a mile in these Louboutins,” rapped Iggy Azalea in her debut single, Work, and Ariana Grande sings: “Happiness is the same price as red bottoms”, in her song 7 Rings. This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to music, TV and fashion’s obsession with so-called “Loubis”.

In Sex and the City, Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw was so obsessed with shoes she once said: “I have this little substance abuse problem. Expensive footwear” – and Louboutin heels were high on her list of favourites. They’re part of so many iconic moments during the show, like when Miranda’s water breaks on a pair of Carrie’s new Louboutins, or when Carrie wore mismatched shoes with red soles.

Sex and the City was incredibly influential when it came to fashion, and this helped catapult Louboutin to an almost god-like status.

The red sole became a symbol of wealth

(Katie Collins/PA)

The word “Louboutin” and the instantly recognisable red lacquered sole comes with a reputation for money. A classic black heel will set you back nearly £500.

As such, Louboutin’s shoes are often seen as symbols of power, wealth and status, purely because they cost so much. And barely a red carpet goes by without one or two flashes of the iconic sole.

