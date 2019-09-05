From trucker to â€˜shacketâ€™ â€“ the 5 coolest jacket trends for autumn

These are the styles to be seen in now, says Katie Wright.

As summer turns to autumn, a jacket becomes a style staple. No longer can we swan around in floaty dresses with bare shoulders on balmy nights – but it’s definitely not puffer jacket weather yet, which is why a cropped cover-up is best.

So what’s trending now? There’s a definite utility vibe going on, with lots of pockets and muted colours, plus we’re seeing touchable textures that will get you in the mood to wrap warm.

Here are five trends to try now…

1. Trucker jackets

Not to be confused with those hideous hats that were fashionable for about five minutes in the early-Noughties, trucker jackets are a lot more chic.

A boxy shape with large buttons and big pockets, they’re made from denim, cord or other sturdy fabrics, and are perfect for giving a midi dress a masculine edge.

(Debenhams/PA)

Principles Black Houndstooth Print Textured Cropped Trucker Jacket, £45, Debenhams

(M&Co/PA)

M&Co Cord Western Jacket, £35; Roll Neck Jumper, £18; A-line Ponte Skirt, £26





2. Suedette jackets

Check is going to be a massive trend for autumn – and what’s perfect for teaming with printed trousers? A suedette jacket, that’s what.

In a rich, autumnal hue, a suedette biker or Western jacket is totally on-trend but isn’t as pricey as a real suede style.

(Bonmarche/PA)

Bonmarche Plum Suedette Biker Jacket, £45

(Next/PA)

Next Suedette Western Jacket, £48

3. Velvet jackets

If you’re looking for something a little smarter – to take you from the office to evening events, for example – black velvet is the perfect choice.

Look for clean lines and little embellishment. This trend is all about simplicity.

(Pure Collection/PA)

Pure Collection Black Velvet Jacket, £150; Black Roll Neck Top, £40; Black/Ivory Check Tailored Ankle Length Trousers, £120 (other items, stylist’s own)

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Black Velvet Blazer, £38; Jersey Roll Neck, £15; Trousers, £25; Shoes, £30; Bag, £18 (available in September)





4. Worker jackets

Another example of the utility trend, worker jackets double up on patch pockets, making them especially appealing if you want to swap your giant handbag for a mini backpack.

The worker vibe extends to the colour palette, too, with a host of muted shades. Create a colour clash by adding a pop of bright pink or pastel knitwear underneath.

(Pull and Bear/PA)

Join Life WorkerJacket, £29.99, Pull and Bear

(And Other Stories/PA)

And Other Stories Oversized Corduroy Workwear Jacket, £85

5. Shackets

What, you might well ask, is a shacket? It’s the latest hybrid garment to hit the high street, bringing together the style of a shirt and the weight of a jacket.

Best worn oversized, the shacket goes well with a minimal aesthetic – think faded straight-leg jeans, slinky satin midi skirts and block heeled boots.

(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Apricot Shacket With Wool, £59

(River Island/PA)

River Island Khaki Button Front Overshirt, £55

