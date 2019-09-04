As she launches her own natural haircare range â€“ these are Tracee Ellis Rossâ€™ best hair moments

4th Sep 19 | Beauty

The actor is all about celebrating her afro-textured hair.

2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards â€“ Arrivals â€“ Los Angeles

Actor, style star and activist, now Tracee Ellis Ross can add another string to her bow: Haircare businesswoman.

Ross has launched her own haircare range called Pattern, which she says on Instagram is “the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making… and 2 years of working with chemists.” It’s a range of hair products catering to natural hair – that is, curly and tight-textured locks from 3b to 4c.

For Ross, it’s a way to celebrate natural hair and show some love for a community not always prioritised by the beauty industry.

Thrilled to introduce PATTERN // my new hair care brand specifically for curly, coily, and tight textured hair.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is the result of 20 years of dreaming, 10 years in the making (I wrote my first brand pitch in 2008, right when girlfriends finished ) and 2 years of working with chemists. I’m so excited to share this with y’all. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is here to empower and nourish curly, coily and tight-textured hair. 3b to 4c. The formulas are unique and packed with luscious & safe ingredients-trust me I know, because my panel and I tried 74 different samples to get these 7 formulas for phase one.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ @patternbeauty is for those of us who need more than a quarter size of product. large conditioner sizes that actually fulfill the unmet needs of our community. accessible pricing because everyone should have access to their most beautiful hair in their own shower, and gorgeous packaging that conjures the legacy of our history and makes us all feel like the royalty that we are. ⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ I’m excited for PATTERN to join the natural hair movement, and to celebrate our hair for what it is: beautiful! The line will be available on patternbeauty.com this Monday, September 9 at 9am ET!!!! #RockYourPattern

With a product range including shampoo, conditioners and a hairbrush, Pattern will be available to buy from September 9 here.

DREAM COME TRUE ~ thanks for all the love

This new entrepreneurial move from Ross makes sense. She’s long been an advocate for the natural hair movement and posts many an Instagram pic embracing her curls. It also helps that she has some seriously enviable locks.

Here are some of her biggest hair moments to inspire you…

Big curls

I SEE YOU ~ can you see me?

Ross is best known for her big, beautiful curls. However, in 2015 she told Glamour that hadn’t always been the case, noting there was a time when “I was trying to make my hair look like other people’s hair, that I was killing my hair, beating my hair into submission, and making it do things that it didn’t want to do.”

She realised: “The more I embrace my hair naturally as it was, the more freedom I had and the access I had to more different styles. The more I let my hair be what it was, the more it could do anything.”

Braids

SOMETIMES YOU JUST GOTTA FEEL THE SUN

When Ross doesn’t have her loose curls running free, she often opts for braided styles. She shows just how versatile braids can be, switching up the thickness of her plaits, and often has them trailing dramatically down her back.

Slicked back

DINNER ATTIRE ~ auto timer photo shoot

Another great way to style your hair if you can’t be bothered to tease out your curls is to slick everything back – which is a chic look Ross often goes for.

🍋 AND 🍊(and 🍑)

Au natural

LOVE MY FRIZZ ~ dirty hair don’t care

Ross recently opened up about her natural hair journey in a Facebook post. She wrote: “I can literally chronicle my journey of self-acceptance through my journey with my hair. Growing up, society told me there was a right way to wear my hair and a right way to look.” This made her try “to beat my curls into submission” – even trying to straighten her hair with a clothes iron.

MORNING HAIR 🤓🌴~ 7:32a (slept in today)

Facing the damage to her hair, she “finally took the leap and stopped relaxing my curls, thereby beginning the healing journey towards loving my hair. It was a long road to knowing, understanding and, eventually, loving my curls. Now I just let them be the happy little ringlets and zig zags of joy they want to be.”

D I F • F U S E #hairlove

Ross is a hugely inspirational figure, particularly as so few in her position talk so openly and joyfully about their natural curls. Considering how well she understands the needs of coiled locks, we’re sure Pattern will be a hit.

HAIRS #hairlove

