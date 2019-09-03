Holly Willoughby is voted best-dressed celebrity mum â€“ hereâ€™s why sheâ€™s such a style icon

The TV presenter beat the likes of Victoria Beckham and the Duchess of Cambridge, says Katie Wright.

To mark the start of the new term, eBay conducted a survey on ‘school run’ fashion and asked 1,500 mothers who they thought was the UK’s best-dressed celebrity mum.

It should come as no surprise that Holly Willoughby – whose personal style is so popular she can cause items to sell out in a matter of minutes when she wears them on telly – came out on top, taking 30% of the vote.

In second place with 17% was the Duchess of Cambridge, who’ll be taking Princess Charlotte to school for the first time this month, while Victoria Beckham and Emma Willis each scored 15% of the vote.

Willoughby shared an Instagram post yesterday as she dropped off son Chester for his first day of school, writing that she was “full of a whole host of emotions watching him walk through the classroom door”.

The mum-of-three didn’t disappoint with her school-run style either, wearing a chic grey blazer, pink printed shirt and a cool leopard print cross-body bag.

But it’s Willoughby’s on-screen outfits that fans love the most.

In fact, the 38-year-old gets so many comments from viewers asking where the clothes are from that she always makes a point of sharing her ensembles on Instagram with the tag #hwstyle and listing where items are from.

On the whole, her style is typically feminine – a pretty printed dress that’s slightly cinched at the waist is a HW staple.

Whether it’s floaty and midi length or an A-line mini, the shape really suits her figure.

Similarly, if the bubbly blonde wears a skirt, she always chooses one that emphasises her waist, often pairing a floaty midi style with a fine knit jumper.

As for shoes, Willoughby keeps it simple with single-strap sandals in summer and an array of ankle boots in winter. That’s one of the major reasons she’s such a style icon – simplicity.

Focusing on block colours and clean lines (with very few accessories) means that whether she’s sat on the This Morning sofa or being team captain on Celebrity Juice, Willoughby never overdoes it.

Likewise, when the occasion calls for something a bit more glam, Willoughby knows how to bring the glitz.

While presenting Dancing On Ice, she gave us 10 weeks of incredible floor-length gowns, showcasing everything from powder pink Peter Langner to sexy black Versace.

The stylish star always delivers on the red carpet, too, and has a penchant for fairy-tale princess frocks.

Holly Willoughby during the Pride Of Britain Awards 2018 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Designer dresses aside, if you want to get the #hwstyle look, it’s actually quite accessible, because Willoughby tries to wear high-street pieces as much as possible.

She recently partnered with Marks & Spencer on the Holly Loves edit, showcasing a selection of pieces each season that get the HW seal of approval.

The summer collection includes a cream A-line denim mini skirt, a monochrome midi dress and linen belted shorts – we expect the autumn edit will be unveiled soon.

As for knitwear, Willoughby wears a lot of jumpers from J Crew and Pure Collection, while her dresses and skirts are from brands like Reiss, And Other Stories and Oasis.

Footwear is the only area where the presenter has rather expensive taste, favouring the like of Stuart Weitzman for suede court heels. But she also sometimes chooses high-street brands like Office.

With Holly back on This Morning, there’s lots more #hwstyle to look forward to this autumn, so keep your eyes peeled for more fashion tips from the UK’s best-dressed mum.

© Press Association 2019