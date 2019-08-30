Is Bella Thorne’s lemon juice skincare routine actually bad for your skin?

We ask the experts if putting lemon juice on your face is as bad as people on Reddit seem to think.

Thanks to social media and YouTube, we’re closer to celebs than ever – which means we know everything about their skincare and beauty routines.

The latest famous face to let us in – and open herself up to criticism – is actor Bella Thorne. She’s done a video for Harper’s Bazaar taking us through her nightly routine. “I struggled with acne for a very, very, very long time, cystic acne,” Thorne explains in the video. She tried medication like Accutane and so many other treatments, but “nothing really worked for me”, she says.

That is, until Thorne started a new regime of all-natural skincare, a very simple one which she demonstrates on camera, saying that it made “a huge difference in an insane amount of time”. The main product she uses is a homemade mix of lemon, sugar and olive oil, which Thorne uses as a facial scrub. She’s even used it on her assistant, saying: “It’s been making his skin so smooth and actually takes away the indents” of acne scars.

Even if something is natural, not everyone is convinced it’s so good for your skin. A Reddit thread immediately popped up on the cult thread, Skincare Addiction, with a post entitled: ‘[PSA] Bella Thorne used lemon juice on her face for her scars in her nightime skincare routine – do not do this, please!!!’

Comments on the thread criticising Thorne’s use of lemon juice range from: “Everything she did made my skin crawl, rubbing lemon and sugar in then coconut oil! I would break out so bad and people will actually be following everything she does!” to, “I used to put lemon on face when I was a teen and it ruined my skin. My young and naive days.”

If I see ONE MORE PERSON SUGGEST LEMON JUICE AS A SKIN SOLUTION ILL SCREAM. Wait. Already screaming. — Glow Goddess (@SkinTarot) July 17, 2019

Medical Director of the Dr Preema London Clinic, Dr Preema Vig, agrees with Thorne that there is some good in using lemon juice on your skin. “Lemon juice has antibacterial and antifungal properties which can help to reduce excessive oil on the skin, which in turn, can help fight acne and blackheads, and it will also gradually lighten the skin to help reduce the appearance of acne scarring and dark patches,” she explains.

However, people on social media aren’t wrong about the drawbacks, and Vig adds: “Lemon juice is highly acidic at a pH pf 2 and can change the natural pH of your skin, which can cause irritation, hyperpigmentation and sensitivity – especially when exposed to sunlight and UV.”

Aesthetic and reconstructive oculoplastic surgeon Dr Sabrina Shah-Desai agrees with Vig’s analysis, saying she is “not keen on promoting lemons being rubbed directly on the skin as a cure for acne as they alter the pH of the skin and can also excessive exfoliation can increase the risk of sun damage, hyperpigmentation, inflammation and increased skin sensitivity and rashes”.

It just goes to show: just because something is homemade and ‘natural’, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s safe to use on your skin.

