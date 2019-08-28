7 of the best wellington boots for all the family

Forecast not looking good? Give it some welly with these rain-resistant boots, says Katie Wright.

No matter where you live or what time of year it is, with increasingly erratic weather (thanks for that, climate change) you’re rarely far from a rain shower, be it a light sprinkling or a full-on downpour.

If you’ve got kids who need entertaining, energetic little tykes who are practically bouncing off the walls, staying indoors for long is not really an option though, whatever the weather.

Therefore, a fully-stocked arsenal of wet-weather gear is a must for every family – nobody wants soggy socks and freezing-cold feet at the end of a fun day out.

Top of your waterproof essentials list should be a decent pair of wellies, so we’ve rounded up the best boots for splashing around in the garden or jumping in puddles at the park.

For mums and dads, keep it classic with khaki or black wellies and a hint of print.

Ankle boots are a practical option for city slickers who don’t have to contend with a too much mud – they’re a lot easier to dash around in than knee-highs.

As for kids, you’ll stand a much better chance of getting your little ones to actually wear their wellies if they like them, so tailor your choice to your child.

Got a pink-obsessed little girl? Then pink wellies it is. Dinosaurs more her thing? There’s a stegosaurus-covered pair she’ll love.

Here’s our pick of the best puddle-proof boots for all the family…

Wellies for grown-ups

Barbour Men’s Bede Wellington Boots, £64.95

Ladies Graceland Black Polka Dot Chelsea Wellington Boots, £22.99, Deichmann

National Trust Hunter Field Gardener Boots – Sea Green Oak Leaf, £70

Wellies for kids

George at Asda Pink Lemon Print Wellington Boots, £9

Tu at Sainsbury’s The Gruffalo Blue Wellies, from £11

Mountain Warehouse Splash Junior Flashing Lights Wellies, £19.99

Boys’ Crocs Fun Lab Galactic Rain Boots, £26.99

