The French manicure is back â€“ 5 modern ways to try the trend

The classic white-tipped look is once again in favour, and celebs are loving it.

After dominating the Eighties and Nineties, the French manicure fell out of fashion sometime after the dawn of the new millennium.

The classic design – nude nails with bright white tips – was too fussy for the Noughties, and short nails in block colours became the norm.

But, as with so many other Nineties fashion and beauty trends, French tips are back – but not like before.

This time around, we’re seeing extra-long tips with different colour and nail art variations, and celebrities are embracing the trend, with everyone from the Kardashians to Beyonce showing off their French tips on Instagram.

Want to try them out? Whether you’re a dab hand with a nail art brush or you’re looking for inspiration to show your manicurist, here are five celebrity French mani looks we love…

1. Pointed tips

Bella Hadid chose a French mani for a holiday to Mykonos earlier this month, showing off her ‘squilletto’ (aka square-stiletto) shaped nails while sipping on what looks like a large piña colada.

The colour combination is classic – nude and white – but the model’s tips are chevron-shaped, with an extra stroke of polish on one side, which helps soften the overall look.

2. French drip

Kylie Jenner called this look ‘French drip’. It combines a quartz pink base colour with super-long neon pink tips.

Practical they may not be, but these nails are ultra-glam – we think the design might have been inspired by the make-up mogul’s famous Lip Kit logo.

3. Dark tips

Nail tech to the stars, Tom Bachik has been experimenting with the French mani look on his A-list clientele, who include Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez.

He created this edgy design for Gomez, taking the usual nude base and adding fine black tips, proving you don’t need long nails to make a French mani work.

4. Ombre tips

Another example from Kylie Jenner, this multi-coloured look is half pink, half blue and totally cool.

Instead of block tips, the reality star opted for an ombre effect – this one’s best left to the nail pros.

5. Extra-long tips

When Kim Kardashian chose a Nineties inspired dress and make-up for 2018’s Met Gala, Bachik was on hand to create a complementary nail look.

He used Orly polish to paint the extra-long nails in a classic nude, with white tips, taking the French mani look to the extreme.

(Ian West/PA)

© Press Association 2019