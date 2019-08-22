Mini me fashion: 5 ways to try the trend with your little ones

Katie Wright shows you where to shop the best celebrity-inspired sets for twinning with your kids.

Usually when it comes to celebrity fashion inspiration, we pore over what the stars are wearing in their Instagram or paparazzi pics, working out how we can steal their style and make it work for us.

But there’s a new trend which encompasses not only what the famous grown-ups are wearing, but the outfits their children are sporting too.

Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy has been twinning with her mum since she was a toddler, the singer’s lucky seven-year-old being treated to designer dresses and even some custom creations for red carpet appearances.

Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster is only one and already the adorable tot has been seen on Instagram in a variety of bespoke ‘mini me’ outfits designed to match her reality star mum’s, the most recent being ruched blue dresses during their summer holiday in Italy.

Now the twinning trend has hit the high street, encompassing everything from swimwear to shoes, so you can make like a celeb and coordinate with your kids at home or on holiday.

Here are five ways to try the trend with your mini me…

1. Knitwear

Statement jumpers are set to be on trend for both adults and kids this autumn, so why not get a matching pair?

Sugarhill Brighton has a range of ‘mini me’ knitwear for one to seven-year-olds, with new designs including a giraffe, a lucky cat and a lightning bolt.

Sugarhill Brighton Rita Tall Stories Giraffe Sweater, £49; Nico Tall Stories Giraffe Sweater, £29

2. Swimwear

Another way Kylie Jenner loves to twin with daughter Stormi is with matching swimsuits.

M&Co has a variety of cute swimwear sets for mums, dads, boys and girls, with sizes ranging from age three to 13 for kids.

M&Co Men’s Striped Swim Shorts, currently reduced to £8 from £16; Boys’ Striped Swim Shorts, reduced to £5 from £8

M&Co Girl’s Watermelon Swimsuit, currently reduced to £5 from £9; Watermelon Frill Front Multiway Tankini Top, reduced to £17.50 from £25; Watermelon High Waist Control Bikini Bottoms, reduced to £12.60 from £18

3. Loungewear

The most stylish way to be a stay-at-home mum? With matching loungerwear sets for you and your sprogs.

Premium loungewear brand Jayde has created mini versions of two of its super-soft sets, available for children aged nine months to 11 years.

Jayde Bebe Girl Set, £44; Bebe Set Matching Mumma, £100

4. Pyjamas

Do Saturday morning snuggles in style, with coordinated PJs for mum and daughter.

From slogan tees to animal onesies, you can find adorable options on the high street from as little as £5.50.

Peacocks Women’s Unicorn Hooded Lounge Set, currently reduced to £14 from £20; Older Girls Cream Unicorn Lounge Set, £14

Matalan Women’s Camo Family Pyjama Set, £10; Mini Me Girls Camo Family Pyjama Set, from £5.50

5. Shoes

Complete your ‘mini me’ look with matching shoes for you and your nippers.

TOMS has recreated some of its bestselling styles for children, offering everything from suede booties for babies to classic canvas slip-ons for teens in the ‘youth’ collection.

TOMS Red Canvas Women’s Classics, £36; Red Canvas Youth Classics 2.0, £26

