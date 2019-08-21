Is this Burberry’s most inclusive campaign yet? See pictures from the autumn/winter shoot

Burberry has shared its autumn/winter 2019 ad campaign, with a shoot dedicated to British culture and inclusivity.

Riccardo Tisci, Burberry chief creative officer, teamed up with photographers Danko Steiner and Nick Knight for the project, shot on location by the sea.

Heading up the diverse cast are supermodels Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk, starring alongside British model of the moment Fran Summers, who pose at the water’s edge, waves lapping at their feet.

Sora Choi from South Korea, He Cong, who is Chinese, and Alexis Chaparro, an American boxer and model, also star.

Completing the international cast are a number of models making their Burberry campaign debut, including Danish beauty Freja Beha Erichsen; Korean Heejung Park; Mammina Aker, who is of south Sudanese heritage; and Maxwell Annoh, from Ghana.

(Burberry/PA)

“At the core of what we are doing at Burberry is a passion for the house to become an identity and a lifestyle – one that transcends barriers and is inclusive to all,” says Tisci.

“This campaign explores the many facets of British culture and how they coexist. Together, Danko and Nick celebrate the importance of self-expression and identity through their own distinct lenses.”

(Burberry/PA)

“It was Riccardo who had the brilliant idea to shoot the collection by the sea,” says Steiner. “The result is that these classic silhouettes of his Burberry ladies and gentlemen, end up being framed by water.

“The concept of water came directly from the theme of Burberry’s Tempest show. While the ocean is an enduring, beautiful backdrop for photography, we wanted the sea to play a larger part in the images – water is the source of change and discovery.

“We wanted our amazing cast to interact with the idea of engaging with a powerful, natural force. I have always believed that the seas and oceans unite us.”

The Tempest collection caused some controversy when it was unveiled at London Fashion Week in February.

Burberry was forced to apologise after a model spoke out about a hoodie which featured a ‘noose’ around the neck, with Tisci saying at the time: “While the design was inspired by a nautical theme, I realise that it was insensitive.”

The offending item is nowhere to be seen in the Tempest ad campaign, which focuses on the classic Burberry trench coat, men’s tailoring and bright, sportswear-influenced outerwear and bags.

(Burberry/PA)

“We wanted to break the idea of models posing and looking perfect and show a more real and unmanipulated vision,” said Knight. “It reflects the many different viewpoints that are available to everybody through social media.

“It seems our whole lives are screen-based now, with images available on every surface around us – from our phones and laptops to digital billboards.

“The casting, as always, was very important, as our overall aesthetic was very young, raw and natural – we wanted it to look like they could have shot the campaign themselves.”

