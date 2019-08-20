Everything you need to know about Halsey’s style as she becomes the new face of DKNY

The singer flits between revealing and feminine outfits and clothes with a bit more edge.

Halsey has been announced as the newest face of DKNY, appearing in the label’s AW19 advertising campaign.

Not just a singer. Not just a songwriter. Not just an artist. @Halsey is all of the above–and then some.Explore the Fall 2019 #IAMDKNY Campaign on https://t.co/rN9MdMMKPo. pic.twitter.com/rbn4XlvAsc — DKNY (@dkny) August 19, 2019

The 24-year-old singer is a logical fit for the brand. She’s always been around New York, growing up in New Jersey and moving to the city when she was kicked out of home after quitting college. She really embodies the NYC spirit, and that’s what DKNY is all about. Her real name is Ashley Frangipane, but she’s assumed the stage name ‘Halsey’, a street in Brooklyn where she once lived as well as an anagram of ‘Ashley’.

Halsey also has an eclectic – and surprising – sense of style. She’s not a cookie-cutter popstar and her fashion can’t be pinned down to just one thing; and here’s everything you need to know about it.

She isn’t afraid to take risks

No one would accuse Halsey’s style of being shy or retiring. Instead, her outfits are often OTT and experimental – not something you would miss on the red carpet.

If she’s not trying out unusual cuts of gowns or clashing patterns, she’s going all-in on the ‘nearly naked’ trend. This pretty much does what it says on the tin – daringly revealing outfits which have become a red carpet mainstay in recent years.

She’s a style chameleon

Many people have a tough time recognising Halsey because she looks so different every time she posts a picture on Instagram or makes a public appearance.

This could be down to her frequent hairstyle changes – one minute it’s short and bleached blonde, the next it’s dark brown and down to her waist. However, she also switches up her style to match her newest hairdo.

She’s as comfortable wearing ultra-feminine, girlish dresses as she is in more androgynous styles.

And even though she wears a lot of grungy looks, Halsey can turn up the glamour when she wants to. Just take a look at what she wore to this year’s Met Gala: a red Prabal Gurung two piece with a long satin train, complete with arm bangles resembling Wonder Woman’s costume.

Or at last year’s Vanity Fair Oscars party, when she went for full Hollywood glamour by pairing her platinum locks with a blue and silver Galia Lahav gown, costing $5,800 (£4,800). With outfits like this, you can see how she caught the attention of a designer label like DKNY.

She loves to go punk rock

Punk rock is a big part of Halsey’s style. When she’s not dressing for the red carpet, you’re most likely to see her in miniskirts, t-shirts, stompy boots and biker jackets.

While also appreciating a bit of tailoring

Proving how versatile her style is, Halsey is equally comfortable in suits and tailoring – and trousers are often an optional addition.

