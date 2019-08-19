Nigella Lawson reveals the £3.30 beauty product she can’t live without

The glamorous chef has been singing the praises of a cult make-up favourite.

Don’t you just love it when a celebrity declares their love for a cheap as chips make-up product?

It’s so gratifying to know that you don’t have to be a millionaire or have your own personal make-up artist to get the A-list look.

The latest famous face to share their favourite sub-£5 beauty buy is Nigella Lawson, who says she can’t be without Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara, which is just £3.30 from Wilko.

The chef named the mascara as one of the “things I would never run out of” while guest editing the Sunday Times Style’s beauty column.

(Wilko/PA)

“In my experience, cheaper mascaras tend to be better than expensive ones, and I have come to learn that the mascara that teenage girls use (look at them, they are serious about lashwork) is the best mascara,” she wrote.

“This is not subtle. But what it gives you is long, long lashes and, seemingly, many more of them.”

Beauty buffs may have heard of this mascara before – Lash Princess is hugely popular with make-up vloggers and influencers who love the extra-long, thick lashes it delivers for less than a quarter of the price of similar premium products.

The hit mascara sold out on three separate occasions last year after going viral but has yet to really hit the mainstream, despite having a rating of 4.5 out of five on Google, with more than 3,000 five-star reviews.

It’s available in three different types. The classic Lash Princess and Volume mascaras are £3.30 each, while the Sculpted Volume variety is £3.

German cosmetics brand Essence is known for its mascaras, with more than 20 available, but Lash Princess remains the most popular among make-up mavens.

“It’s not for lower lashes,” Lawson concludes about the bargain buy, “but it doesn’t smudge or flake, and I wouldn’t be without it.”

Want to give it a try? Head over to the Wilko website or into a store to get yours.

You’d better be quick, after Lawson’s glowing endorsement Lash Princess might be headed for sell-out status again…

