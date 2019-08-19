9 nourishing coconut beauty products that will work wonders on your hair and body

The beauty world has gone loco for coconuts, says Katie Wright.

Supermodels and celebs swear by coconut oil for a wealth of purposes, from removing eye make-up to moisturising dry shins.

The tropical fruit with the sweet-smelling flesh and refreshing juice has numerous beauty benefits, which is why it’s been harnessed in a host of new products, giving a nourishing boost to everything from fake tan to waxing strips.

(iStock/PA)

Love coconut oil? Then you’ll love this bunch of innovative buys.

Here are nine of the best new coconut infused launches and what they can do for you…

(Marc Jacobs/PA)

1. Marc Jacobs Under(cover) Blurring Coconut Face Primer, £31, Harvey Nichols

Part of the Coconut Collection – inspired by Marc Jacobs’ obsession with coconut water – this primer contains no less than five different forms of the fruit, which combine to moisturise and soften your skin, leaving it primed and ready for make-up.

(Briogeo/PA)

2. Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Banana + Coconut Nourishing Superfood Shampoo, £24, Cult Beauty

Rinsing your hair in coconut water every time you wash it would be a pretty pricey endeavour, but this smoothie-inspired shampoo is the next best thing, which sees coconut blended with banana to offer you a double dose of antioxidant rich fruity goodness, to gently cleanse hair and scalp.

(Coco & Eve/PA)

3. Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam Medium, £29.90

Following the success of its hero hair masque, Coco & Eve has developed a tanning foam which not only delivers a bronzed glow (you can choose from three different shades) but also gets to work on cellulite and pigmentation.

(Koconoi/PA)

4. Koconoi Coconut Cleansing Oil, £16, Skinspace

If you tend to have dry skin, you’ll be amazed what a difference it makes when you swap from a foaming cleanser to a balm, like this lightweight formula, which contains coconut, roucou and moringa oils. Massage onto dry skin, add water to emulsify then rinse thoroughly.

(Holy Lama/PA)

5. Holy Lama Kewra Coconut Oil Soap, £4.50

Looking to avoid synthetic products in your beauty routine? This all-natural soap is hand made in Kerala, India, using cold pressed extra virgin coconut oil and it’s just garnered another accolade, picking up silver in the Free From Skincare Awards. The soap was praised for its rich lather and for cleansing without drying the skin.

(Herbal Essences/PA)

6. Herbal Essences Bio:renew Coconut Milk Hydrating Mask, £5.99, Boots

Part of a collaboration with Kew Gardens, this coconut milk mask comes with the Royal Botanic seal of approval and is made with 90% natural ingredients. Use once a week to hydrate your hair and keep your colour looking vibrant.

(Nair/PA)

7. Nair Coconut Body Wax Strips, £6.99, Superdrug

Hair removal products are notorious for leaving skin looking red and irritated, but these wax strips are infused with coconut milk, making them suitable even for sensitive skin types. Plus there’s no heating required, meaning they are super quick and easy to use.

(Biolage/PA)

8. Biolage All-In-One Coconut Infusion Leave-In Spray, £14.75, Feel Unique

Spritz on this vegan-friendly coconut-infused conditioning spray before blow-drying or straightening to protect your tresses against heat and leave them looking smooth and shiny.

(Banyan Tree/PA)

9. Banyan Tree Coconut & Seaweed Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 PA+++, £32.90

Part of Banyan Tree hotel group’s marine conservation efforts, this sunscreen is the brand’s first reef-friendly formula. Free from oxybenzone and octinoxate (substances known to have an adverse effect on coral reefs), the SPF30 cream also contains organic coconut oil ethically sourced from Koh Samui, Thailand.

