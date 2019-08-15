Fringe benefits: 3 ways to wear the tassel trend

Take inspiration from the catwalks with flippy fringing, says Katie Wright.

Is there anything cooler than a model sashaying down a runway as her fringed frock bounces around her?

We were treated to tons amazing tassels on the spring/summer catwalks, and now the trend has reached the high street, with everything from dresses to accessories featuring these dangly details.

One of the great things about fringing is that it’s got great trans-seasonal appeal, with pieces to suit summer holidays or when the weather starts to cool.

Inspired by the catwalk, here’s three ways to try the trend and where to shop the look…

1. Metallic fringing

Givenchy’s Clare Waight Keller spearheaded the fringing movement, using long fabric strands in the brand’s haute couture and ready-to-wear collections.

The latter included some fabulous metallic tassels that were longer than Ariana Grande’s ponytail (yes, really), which has sparked a trend for sequinned fringing on the high street.

Make like a Givenchy model and pair one of these shiny skirts, tops or dresses with black separates and accessories for a cool, high-fashion feel.

(Silk Fred/PA)

21st Mill Sasskia Silver Sequin Fringed Hem Bodycon Dress, £75, Silk Fred (shoes, stylist’s own)

(Zara/PA)

Zara Sequinned Top with Fringing, £25.99

(And Other Stories/PA)

And Other Stories Sequin Fringe Pencil Skirt, £69

2. Party pieces

Givenchy’s haute couture catwalk featured masses of flippy fringing in a kaleidoscope of colours. Super-bright tassels were also seen at Valentino, MSGM and Celine.

This look is all about movement, so if you know you’re going to be hitting the dance floor at a summer party, make a beeline for a block colour fringed dress or statement top.

May we suggest a slow-mo video makes for the best Instagram post? Or position yourself by a fan and hit the Boomerang button…

(Elvi/PA)

Elvi Francoise Statement Fringe Mini Dress, £45

(Mango/PA)

Mango Gala Collection Fringed Top, £59.99

(ASOS/PA)

ASOS Design Mini Drape Fringe Shift Dress, £65; High Maintenance Strappy Pointed Heeled Sandals in Silver, £30

(Glamorous/PA)

Glamorous Pink Green Palm Print Fringed Mini Dress, currently reduced to £18 from £36

3. Autumn accents

With summer fading fast (sigh), the shops are now filling with new-season collections that have got us excited for autumn.

Take your transitional fashion cue from Longchamp, where leather and suede bags come with a heavy dose of tassel edging, or Isabel Marant, with an eternally stylish fringed jacket.

(Deichmann/PA)

Deichmann Graceland Black Tassel Backpack, £17.99

(New Look/PA)

New Look Black Suedette Fringe Cross Body Bag, £19.99

(Very/PA)

Very Tan Fringe Suede Biker Jacket, currently reduced to £104.50 from £180

© Press Association 2019