Selena Gomez might be launching a beauty brand: 4 products on our make-up wish list

Fans are thrilled that the popstar could be branching out into beauty.

Selena Gomez has got fans very excited with news that the singer has reportedly filed a trademark for her name with the US Patent and Trademark Office, meaning she could be about to launch her own beauty brand.

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the trademark lists products including: “fragrances, cosmetics, skin-care preparations, hair-care preparations, soaps, moisturisers and essential oils”.

Gomez hasn’t confirmed herself whether she’ll actually be following in the footsteps of Rihanna and moving from music to the beauty business, but already fans are saying they’d be happy to part with their cash in exchange for the chance to look even a little bit like the American popstar.

Selena Gomez is making a beauty line! I'm so excited 🤗 — Dayan Avance (@dayanavance) August 13, 2019

Can’t wait to explain locals that I am glowing thanks to my Selena Gomez highlighter pic.twitter.com/nV0in0m6MH — ece (fan account) (@selogies) August 13, 2019

There’s no denying the 27-year-old has been blessed with natural beauty, but she also loves to experiment with make-up, her red carpet looks often created by A-list make-up artist Hung Vanngo.

That’s why we’re just as excited about the performer using her years of experience in the make-up chair to create a cosmetics line.

Who knows how long we’ll have to wait to find out when – or if – Selena Gomez Beauty is on the way.

In the meantime, we can still hope, so here are five products we’d love to see in the singer’s first make-up range…

1. Eyeliner

A bold cat-eye look has become a Gomez signature, as seen on the Cannes red carpet earlier this summer teamed with pearlescent eyeshadow and a red lip.

Surely a black liquid liner would have to be top of the list when it comes to creating her own make-up?

2. Matte lipstick

Another Selena signature, the singer loves to show off her perfect pout with matte lipstick, whether it’s a deep scarlet or a peachy nude.

We think Gomez could challenge Kylie Jenner – who started her billion dollar beauty empire with liquid lip kits – for the title of matte lip queen if she brought out her own range.

3. Brow gel

Bold and bushy but neatly groomed, Gomez’s arches are the definition of #browgoals.

It’ll take more than a pencil to replicate this kind of look, which is why we envision a microfiber gel to help us replicate the popstar’s perfect brows.

4. Lashes

False eyelashes are a make-up artist’s secret weapon for creating a beautifully wide-eyed look, and Gomez’s peepers are particularly exquisite.

We’d love to try lashes based on her almond shaped eyes for the perfect finishing touch to the Selena Gomez look.

