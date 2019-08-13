Celebs canâ€™t get enough of diamantÃ© hair clips â€“ hereâ€™s where to shop the sparkly look

Prancing and dancing on stage with hair extensions practically down to her knees, Ariana Grande needs to make sure her uber-long tresses don’t get in the way while she’s performing – but not just any old hair clips will do for the world’s foremost pop princess.

No sir, which is why the 7 Rings singer kept her locks looking neat on her recent Sweetener tour, with Kitsch’s bling-tastic Rhinestone Snap Clips, part of a collaboration with hair stylist Justine Marjan.

Grande isn’t the only famous female getting to grips with the sparkly slides.

Kylie Jenner has become the latest celeb to give Marjan’s collection the Instagram seal of approval, sharing a photo showing her side-parted hair held back with one of the Kitsch clips.

Elsewhere, crystal-covered designer hair accessories from the likes of Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana have sparked a high-street trend for slides spelling out sassy slogans.

Fashion bloggers and street style stars alike have been snapping up bejewelled slides and throwing on a big ol’ mish-mash of colours and styles – not because their hair style requires it of course, but because it looks cool, in a totally maximalist kind of way.

So, whether you need a couple of clips to keep your wisps in place, or you want to curate a sparkly party on your ponytail, here’s our pick of the best diamante hair accessories to shop now…

(Kitsch/PA)

Kitsch X Justine Marjan 2pc Medium Rhinestone Snap Clips, £23.80

(Alice & Blair/PA)

Alice & Blair Stella Star Hair Slide, £30

(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Glam Girl Crystal Hair Slides, £8.50

(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Disco Slogan Diamante Hair Slides, £10

(New Look/PA)

New Look Silver 100% Diamanté Hair Slide, £3.99

