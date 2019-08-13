Celebs canâ€™t get enough of diamantÃ© hair clips â€“ hereâ€™s where to shop the sparkly look

13th Aug 19 | Beauty

Jewelled hair slides are a summer must-have, says Katie Wright.

6b03b2b0-f412-41ba-b888-056771576fc9

Prancing and dancing on stage with hair extensions practically down to her knees, Ariana Grande needs to make sure her uber-long tresses don’t get in the way while she’s performing – but not just any old hair clips will do for the world’s foremost pop princess.

No sir, which is why the 7 Rings singer kept her locks looking neat on her recent Sweetener tour, with Kitsch’s bling-tastic Rhinestone Snap Clips, part of a collaboration with hair stylist Justine Marjan.

View this post on Instagram

🌙

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Grande isn’t the only famous female getting to grips with the sparkly slides.

Kylie Jenner has become the latest celeb to give Marjan’s collection the Instagram seal of approval, sharing a photo showing her side-parted hair held back with one of the Kitsch clips.

View this post on Instagram

sunday well spent 🖤

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on

Elsewhere, crystal-covered designer hair accessories from the likes of Gucci and Dolce & Gabbana have sparked a high-street trend for slides spelling out sassy slogans.

Fashion bloggers and street style stars alike have been snapping up bejewelled slides and throwing on a big ol’ mish-mash of colours and styles – not because their hair style requires it of course, but because it looks cool, in a totally maximalist kind of way.

View this post on Instagram

Definitely not me on a Sunday 🤔

A post shared by Claire Guillon (@cgstreetstyle) on

So, whether you need a couple of clips to keep your wisps in place, or you want to curate a sparkly party on your ponytail, here’s our pick of the best diamante hair accessories to shop now…

Kitsch X Justine Marjan 2pc Medium Rhinestone Snap Clips
(Kitsch/PA)

Kitsch X Justine Marjan 2pc Medium Rhinestone Snap Clips, £23.80

Alice & Blair Stella Star Hair Slide
(Alice & Blair/PA)

Alice & Blair Stella Star Hair Slide, £30

Topshop Glam Girl Crystal Hair Slides
(Topshop/PA)

Topshop Glam Girl Crystal Hair Slides, £8.50

Accessorize Disco Slogan Diamante Hair Slides
(Accessorize/PA)

Accessorize Disco Slogan Diamante Hair Slides, £10

New Look Silver 100% Diamanté Hair Slide
(New Look/PA)

New Look Silver 100% Diamanté Hair Slide, £3.99

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÃ‰

Michelle Keegan shows off her sporty side in cool new activewear campaign

Miley Cyrus tells Brody Jenner to â€˜cool offâ€™ after kissing his ex
Miley Cyrus tells Brody Jenner to â€˜cool offâ€™ after kissing his ex

Gwyneth Paltrow strikes a stern pose in first images from The Politician
Gwyneth Paltrow strikes a stern pose in first images from The Politician

Miley breaks silence on Liam split with post about evolution

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: BrontÃ«, Smock Alley Theatre
Family-friendly flying: 9 of the best airports for travelling with kids

Family-friendly flying: 9 of the best airports for travelling with kids
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Lil Nas Xâ€™s Old Town Road sets more Billboard chart records

Lil Nas Xâ€™s Old Town Road sets more Billboard chart records
Lil Nas Xâ€™s Old Town Road sets more Billboard chart records

Michelle Keegan shows off her sporty side in cool new activewear campaign