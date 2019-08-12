As we get a glimpse of Olivia Colman as the Queen in The Crown, 6 of her most regal style moments

Her red carpet style is subtle yet glamorous, with lots of high necklines and trailing trains.

Netflix has confirmed the release date for the much-anticipated newest series of The Crown, along with the first footage of Olivia Colman in the lead role.

Season Three of The Crown, starring Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, arrives 17th November. pic.twitter.com/eKPcUOq5Sp — The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) August 12, 2019

On November 17 we’ll be able to watch Colman play Queen Elizabeth II, a role she’s taking over from Claire Foy. Before this, we’ve only seen a few images of the actor in character, but this is the first time we’ve seen her in action – and fans are certainly excited.

It won’t be the first time Colman has played royalty – last year she took on the role of Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos’ film The Favourite, taking home prizes at the Academy Awards, Baftas and Golden Globes.

Throughout her career, she has honed a sense of style worthy of the queens she plays – and here are just some of her most regal moments on the red carpet, as we prepare to see her in action in The Crown.

1. Barefoot at the Baftas

Colman won the Bafta for best actress for Broadchurch in 2014 (Ian West/PA)

Colman took home the TV Bafta for best leading actress in 2014 for her work in Broadchurch wearing a sleek green gown. However, the best bit was definitely after the ceremony when she ditched her high heels to show off her award.

2. In black with silver accents

Colman at the premiere of Murder on the Orient Express in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

At a 2017 movie premiere, Colman showed us just how well she can do regal and demure, in a long-sleeved wrap dress with silver sequins.

3. In silver for the premiere of The Favourite

At the London premiere of The Favourite last year (David Parry/PA)

Colman really came into her sartorial stride when out promoting The Favourite last year, striving to bring a regal flair to her red carpet attire.

For the UK premiere of The Favourite she strayed away from her preferred monochromatic palette in a silver dress from Emilia Wickstead, with a demure high neck and bell sleeves. Colman added even more glamour to the outfit with Harry Winston jewels, which is definitely sparkle fit for a queen.

4. At the Golden Globes

At this year’s Golden Globes, Colman wore one of her favourite designers: Stella McCartney. Not only was the black gown gorgeous – underlayed with intricate silver mesh, almost like chain mail – but we also appreciate the ethics behind the outfit. The dress was made from recycled bamboo and if being environmentally conscious with your fashion choices isn’t regal, we don’t know what is.

5. In monochrome at the Baftas

At the 2019 Baftas (Ian West/PA)

For this year’s Baftas Colman returned to her old favourite of black and white, but made sure her outfit was anything but boring with the addition of a long train. This gown was again by Emilia Wickstead, and had a strong and architectural vibe to it.

Colman’s stylist Mary Fellowes told Vogue at the time: “I felt that Olivia should look stately and regal. Whether she wins or not, all eyes should be on her. There’s a real element of joy to this dress.”

Fellowes needn’t have worried too much, because Colman did end up winning the award for leading actress, which gave her an even bigger platform to show off her amazing gown.

6. In royal green at the Oscars

At the 2019 Academy Awards (Alberto Rodriguez/PA)

Colman chose a dark green Prada gown for this year’s Oscars, where she again came home with the top prize. As with many of Colman’s formal outfits it had a high neck, but was given youthful energy with the addition of a bejewelled tulle bow which included sleeves and draped down to form a long train on the floor.

Fellowes told Vogue of her inspiration by saying the “vertical draped bows on the clothes reminded her of the garters British monarchs wear”. With Colman nominated for her role as a queen and with her upcoming work in The Crown, this is definitely not a coincidence.

At the Oscars after party (Ian West/PA)

Special mention has to go to Colman’s Oscars after party outfit as well, which was a joyous gold satin dress by Stella McCartney. Once again it included a train – obviously a favourite style of Colman’s – and was bright and shimmery, to match her award.

