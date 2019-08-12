The Teen Choice Awards red carpet confirmed that neon really is the trend of the summer

From acid green to highlighter yellow, this isn’t a particularly low-key trend.

For many of us, dressing in all-black is a default option. Even when the weather is warm, we’ll still be in head-to-toe black – it’s just easier to match everything together, isn’t it?

However, celebrities are making a solid case for wearing colour, and the Teen Choice Awards confirmed neon as the fashion look of the summer.

Actor Megalyn Echikunwoke led the charge in an acid green ensemble, featuring an open, floor-length shirt and matching culottes – plus bright green eyeshadow.

Megalyn Echikunwoke (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Actor and singer Emily Osment went down the neon pink route, rocking another big trend: Formal shorts. Like Echikunwoke, she matched her make-up to her outfit with fuschia lipstick.

It’s a look that’s all about being big, bright and bold, and the more neon you can configure into your outfit, the better.

Emily Osment (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Taylor Swift clashed neons in a patterned Versace bodysuit, shorts and blazer. Apparently, the singer had been at a party the night before which was so fun ‘Drunk Taylor’ started trending on Twitter – and a bright outfit is definitely a good way to distract from a potential hangover.

Taylor Swift (Richard Shotwell/AP)

If you don’t want to go all-in on the neon trend, take a leaf out of actor Sarah Hyland’s book. She wore a bright orange miniskirt and bralet, layered with white lace, from Teresa Helbig. Matching orange shoes and eyeshadow helped bring out the neon tones.

Sarah Hyland (Richard Shotwell/AP)

Hyland wasn’t the only one who went down the bright orange route – footballer Alex Morgan went all-in with a sequinned tangerine dress.

Alex Morgan (Richard Shotwell/AP)

If the Teen Choice Awards red carpet isn’t enough to convince you the neon trend is here to stay, take a look at some of the other ways it’s been worn this summer.

Acid green has been a favourite of many celebs, be it whole outfits, bikinis, shoes or make-up looks…

Or, you could do it like actor and rapper Keke Palmer and go for classic highlighter yellow…

What we like best about this trend is it’s all about having fun and livening up your wardrobe with splashes of colour. And isn’t that what fashion’s all about?

