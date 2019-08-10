As Kylie Jenner turns 22, looking back at the make-up mogul’s incredible beauty evolution

Keeping up with the Kardashians has been on our screens for more than a decade now, and during that time we’ve watched the famous fivesome evolve from Hollywood wannabes to global superstars.

Of all the sisters, no one’s transformation has been more dramatic than that of Kylie Jenner, who has gone from awkward pre-teen to billionaire cosmetics company owner and mum of one, complete with an astonishing ‘glow up’ along the way.

The reality star turned make-up mogul celebrates her 22nd birthday today, so to the mark the occasion, here we take a look back at how the youngest of the celebrity siblings has transformed from sweet 16-year-old to glamorous twenty-something…

2013

Walking the red carpet with big sister Kim, 16-year-old Jenner is almost unrecognisable compared to today. The biggest difference? Her lips, of course – this is before she started having the lip fillers that would create her famous pout.

With heavy black eyeliner and pale pink lipstick, the teenager’s make-up is also a world away from the uber-glam look she would become known for.

Kim Kardashian (left) and Kylie Jenner arrive at The MTV Movie Awards 2013 (PA)

2014

What a difference a year makes. At the 2014 MTV Movie Awards, Jenner showed off a much more grown-up look, her dark, glossy hair cut to shoulder length and complemented with a 90’s-style brown lipstick.

The 17-year-old’s lips were distinctly more plump at this point but she was keeping them sealed on the subject of aesthetic enhancements.

Kylie Jenner arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards 2014 (PA)

2015

Finally, after months of speculation, Jenner admitted in 2015 that she had had lip fillers, saying it was: “just something that I wanted to do”.

This was also the year the 18-year-old launched Kylie Lip Kits, sets of matching lip liner and liquid lipstick, using an image of her own famous pout on the packaging.

Around this time, Jenner started experimenting with wigs, swapping her trademark raven tresses for platinum blonde locks.

In the mean time, check out the BTS video of my lip kit shoot w @NickSaglimbeni on my app + https://t.co/1IlSWWMkh9 pic.twitter.com/d0PPfIhU3N — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) November 30, 2015

2016

After the success of the lip kits, Jenner decided to expand her make-up offering, renaming her company Kylie Cosmetics in 2016.

After dying her hair blonde, the 19-year-old continued to experiment with different hair colours, temporarily colouring it a variety of blue and green shades.

This was when Jenner reached peak pout, using her pillowy lips to model her growing collection of lip products.

I need this teal in my life again pic.twitter.com/onke4Fb8YS — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 8, 2016

2017

By 2017, it looked as though Jenner had eased off on the filler injections as her lips had shrunk significantly.

The 20-year-old was looking more glamorous than ever, with perfectly groomed brows, impressive eyelash extensions and, of course, flawless make-up.

It was in 2017 that rumours started to swirl that Jenner was pregnant, but none of the Kardashians would confirm the claims.

Kylie Jenner attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017 (Aurore Marechal/PA)

2018

It was only after giving birth to baby Stormi in February 2018 that Jenner confirmed she had been pregnant all along.

The new mum was soon back on the red carpet, showing off a sleek and sophisticated all-black look on the Met Gala red carpet, teaming slicked-back hair and a glowing complexion with her signature nude matte lip.

Kylie Jenner attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2018 (Ian West/PA)

2019

Nowadays, Jenner has perfected her trademark beauty look, which combines a flawless matte complexion, a subtle smoky-eye and, of course, matte lipstick.

Earlier this year, the 22-year-old was named the youngest ever self-made billionaire and that fortune looks set to keep on growing with the introduction of the Kylie Skin collection.

For the launch of the range Jenner appeared with very little make-up on, proving that while she loves getting glammed up, she isn’t afraid to go bare-faced.

It’s hard to imagine that her self-conscious younger self would have been so confident, and that’s perhaps the most important way Jenner has evolved from her teenage years to now.

© Press Association 2019