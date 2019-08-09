These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Time to dig out your old cowboy hat, because you’re going to need it.

There’s a good reason why the fashion world is so obsessed with Scandi style. If you look at Danish It girls on Instagram, you’ll see bright colours and bold trends executed effortlessly.

It’s for this reason that Copenhagen Fashion Week – the centre of Scandi fashion – has exploded in popularity in recent years. Even though it’s not part of the traditional ‘big four’ fashion weeks (New York, London, Milan and Paris), its influence shouldn’t be underestimated. Not only is it home to some of the most exciting designers celebs are loving – like Ganni, the label worn by everyone from Alexa Chung to Kendall Jenner – but as it takes place the month before fashion month, it often pre-empts many of the major trends to hit the catwalks.

As the four-day event comes to a close, we take a look at some of the biggest trends seen on the runways. This season both Stockholm and Oslo’s fashion weeks have been cancelled, so Copenhagen really is flying the flag for Scandi fashion.

If you want to be on the cutting edge of fashion trends for spring/summer 2020, CPHFW is the best place to look.

Cowboy fashion

With Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road still permanently on the radio, it’s no surprise that some cowboy chic has made its way onto the catwalks. Lil Nas X has made a name for himself not only as a talented musician but also as a rising style star with his bedazzled country outfits, and Western glamour has been picked up by various Scandi designers.

Up-and-coming label 7 Days showed how cowboy style can be combined with the everyday, with models wearing athleisurewear and matching cowboy hats, as well as the odd trench coat or pair of brogues. This wacky experimentation and disregard of the fashion ‘rules’ is characteristic of CPHFW, which doesn’t have the same history or weight of expectations as some of the other, more established fashion weeks.

7 Days wasn’t the only brand indulging in a bit of country – Danish brand Résumé called its show “Brokeback” and featured pink Stetsons and cowboy boots of all colours.

Princess frocks

English designer Molly Goddard first kicked off our obsession with voluminous dresses, and CPHFW showed us just how wide ranging this trend can be. Just look at Copenhagen-native Cecilie Bahnsen’s collection, which was full of floaty, empire-line minidresses with puffy sleeves.

This is clearly a versatile trend, which we can see styled both for the daytime and going out at night.

Elaine Hersby had similarly light dresses in her collection, some of which she layered on top of straight-legged trousers to give the look a bit more of an edge.

Brøgger SS20 (Olivia Rohde/PA)

And Brøgger took the trend even further with floor-length gowns in the same sack-like, floaty silhouette.

The majority of these dresses are in pastel shades, which adds to the romance and delicacy of the look.

Rethinking workwear

Brøgger SS20 (Olivia Rohde/PA)

It’s an age-old problem: what do you wear to work when you still want to be smart, but don’t want to be stuck in a stuffy suit? Luckily CPHFW came up with a few suggestions for how to reinvent your office wardrobe.

Brøgger turned the idea of a shirt and suit on its head, and the key here was to keep things loose and oversized. Puffy shirts were layered underneath body-con dresses, blazers with huge sleeves were paired with miniskirts and the label also made a strong case for formal, knee-length shorts.

Stand Studio played around with patterns and materials for its suiting – we particularly liked the purple snakeskin effect leather jacket and skirt ensemble.

If you were really looking to be a bit more experimental with your office outfits, look no further than Danish brand Pseudonym. The collection mixed together sharp tailoring and sleek athleisurewear – perfect for anyone who pops to the gym on their lunch hour.

