Short and sweet: How to wear a tailored two-piece

Katie Wright shows you how to style the summer trend.

Looking for the coolest way to do co-ords this summer? Then look no further, because we have the answer, and it’s the short suit.

Combining a blazer and shorts, this tailored combo is chic but relaxed, it’s glam but edgy and it’s trendy without trying too hard.

Back in her pre-Duchess days Meghan often rocked a shorts suit on the red carpet, but now that she’s given her wardrobe a royal makeover the thigh-baring shorts are gone.

Kate Moss is also a fan of an abbreviated two-piece, as is Gwyneth Paltrow, the pair usually opting for neutral, earthy hues.

Subdued colours like ivory and blush are perfect for summer because you can jazz then up with some bright sandals and statement earrings.

But brights are even better and there are some amazing suits in hot pink, sunny yellow and lipstick red tones in the shops right now.

You don’t even need to layer them with a top – double breasted and belted jackets look sexy with a hint of bronzed décolletage on show.

Heading off on hols? A warm-hued two-piece with a tropical print is ideal, not least because the jacket will come in handy if the evening turns cool.

Did we mention short suits are really good value for money too? Not only do you get one seriously on-trend combo, you get a stylish pair of shorts and a blazer you can mix and match with the rest of your wardrobe.

But for now, it’s all about the co-ord look, so choose a colour and rock it top to bottom.

Here’s our pick of the best short suits on the high street…

(Reiss/PA)

Reiss Beatrix Jacket, £235; Beatrix Shorts, £120.

(Silk Fred/PA)

Luxy Boutique Hot Pink Suit Jacket And Shorts With Gold Buckle, £44.99, Silk Fred

(Dorothy Perkins/PA)

Dorothy Perkins Pink Shimmer Blazer, £12 (was £45); Pink Belted Shimmer Shorts, £8 (were £28)

(Oasis/PA)

Oasis Suit Jacket, £38 (was £58); Paperbag Suit Shorts, £18 (were £35)

(JD Williams/PA)

JD Williams Floral Print Blazer, £35; Mono Print Linen Boxy Top, £18 (was £20); Floral Print Shorts, £16.20 (were £18)

(River Island/PA)River Island Neon Pink Cropped Blazer, £60; Neon Coral Belted Shorts, £15 (were £30)

(New Look/PA)

Cameo Rose Red Tropical Blazer, £24.99; Red Tropical Belted Shorts, £17.99, New Look

(Miss Selfridge/PA)

Miss Selfridge Camel Heritage Check Short Suit Two Piece Co-ord, £70

(Very/PA)

V by Very Red Printed Linen Shorts, £16.25 (were £25); Red Floral Printed Blazer, £16.75 (was £42)

© Press Association 2019