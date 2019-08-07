Would you spend £185 on a tiny bag that can only really fit a coin?

The right bag can add a welcome bit of style to any outfit, but at the end of the day it has a purpose: to carry your stuff. This is particularly important due to the distinct lack of pockets in women’s clothing, so you need somewhere to put your phone, wallet and keys.

However, cult French label Jacquemus isn’t quite so concerned with the practicalities of a bag, and has been slowly shrinking its classic Le Chiquito tote to miniature proportions.

And when we say it’s tiny, we really mean it. The tote weighs a measly 0.1kg, with a height of 4.5cm, width of 5cm and a depth of just 2cm. It looks like a real bag – complete with handles, a pop button fastening and a strap – but it’s like it was made for one of the Borrowers and not a real person.

It’s so small you won’t really be able to fit anything in it, but it comes with a hefty price tag of £185.

what yall be putting in them jacquemus bags? lashes? — e’shante (@muvahpeez) August 4, 2019

Known as Le Petit Chiquito, it might be objectively silly, but people are still going wild for it, showing how powerful Instagram-favoured luxury labels like Jacquemus can be.

Everybody making fun of that tiny jacquemus bag while I’m here wanting to buy it — sara merhi (@saramerhii) August 2, 2019

very tired of people asking what can fit in a jacquemus bag. the answer is absolutely nothing and i think that’s beautiful — joyci (@joycicouture) May 28, 2019

Luckily, the strap is extra long so you don’t have to always carry it with your finger, but can wrap it around your body for ease.

Or, you can arrange it on miscellaneous bits of food, post a picture on Instagram, and watch the likes roll in.

The Petit Chiquito has become a hero item for the brand, and was even part of the invitation for Jacquemus’s recent 10 year anniversary show.

The bag debuted at the AW19 fashion show, with the brand suggesting what to put in it: “Bag for a ring?” But it’s clear this is less of a bag to put things in, and more of a statement piece of jewellery in itself.

This isn’t the only style to be given the miniature treatment by Jacquemus – other bags to be shrunk down include a mini textured-leather pouch (also costing £185), and a structured bucket bag with a delicate gold chain.

The brand is no stranger to OTT fashion – in fact, it seems to be Jacquemus’s MO to go viral. It’s a label that thrives on extremes – whether it’s tiny bags or huge sunhats.

It’s also known for oversized bags as well – we wonder how many of the Petit Chiquito totes you could fit in here?

