As she’s set to receive a prestigious award, this is Iman’s impact on the fashion industry

The supermodel is famous for her elegance and many philanthropic contributions.

You know someone has made it when they’re known by just one name. Along with Beyoncé and Rihanna, this is an honour bestowed on the fashion legend Iman.

Now, she’s being honoured with something else: the Franca Sozzani Award. Named after the late, legendary Vogue Italia editor, WWD says it recognises women “who stand out for their artistic careers and their social commitment”.

Julianne Moore and Salma Hayek are previous recipients of the award. It was established by Sozzani’s son Francesco Carrozzini, who also happens to be married to Anna Wintour’s daughter Bee Shaffer.

Iman with her husband, David Bowie (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Carrozzini told WWD: “Iman’s work has disrupted the fashion industry in a way similar to Franca’s: bold, innovative and inclusive. Using her platform to the best of its potential, Iman’s work from lobbying the CFDA for an increase of diversity on the runway to impactful humanitarian work, displays her true passion and focus. We are truly honoured for her to accept the Franca Sozzani Award.”

Iman will receive the award on August 27, the day before the Venice Film Festival kicks off. It won’t be the first major award she has won – she was awarded the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award in 2010- but nine years later, her impact on the industry is still growing. Here’s how she’s made a difference in both fashion and the world at large…

Her modelling…

Iman has been ambassador for many major labels, including jewellery brand de Beers – here she is wearing one of its necklaces (Anthony Harvey/PA)

Born in Somalia, Iman predominantly grew up in Egypt and Kenya. She was discovered in Nairobi in 1975 by photographer Peter Beard, and the next year she moved to America aged 20 to pursue modelling.

Her first job was a prestigious one: modelling for Vogue, shot by famed photographer Arthur Elgort. As this was 1976, a black model was a rarity in the fashion industry.

And yet her career moved from strength to strength – she was regularly featured in Vogue, was a muse to Yves Saint Laurent and also modelled for big names like Versace, Calvin Klein and Issey Miyake.

She paved the way for many other models of colour, and often spoke out about the treatment of black women in the industry. In the book ‘Inspiration: Profiles of Black Women Changing Our World’, Iman writes about the mentality that there was only space for one black top model at a time. “The industry kept this tension going between black models. I was the first one not to play that game.”

One of Iman’s most famous attributes is her impossibly long and slender neck. In her speech accepting the CFDA Icon Award she thanked her parents for giving her “a neck longer than any other girl on any go-see anywhere in the world”.

Her cosmetics line…

Iman promotes her make-up line in the windows of Selfridges in 1997 (Louisa Buller/PA)

Iman started developing her own cosmetics line in 1993, launching it the following year. Fenty Beauty may have revolutionised the beauty industry with its wide range of shades, but it’s clear Iman walked so Rihanna could run.

After years of working with make-up artists who didn’t know how to cater for her skin, Iman created a beauty brand that drew upon her experience with make-up and offered a wide range of shades. It is still going strong today, and describes itself as make-up “designed for multi-cultural women with skin tones from warm olive to deep ebony brown”.

Her charity work…

Like her late husband, David Bowie, Iman has dedicated much of her life to charitable works. She uses Iman Cosmetics to help promote and raise money for the causes close to her heart – for example, in 1998 she collaborated with Missy Elliott to make a line of lipsticks called Misdemeanor, where some of the proceeds went to Break the Cycle, which supports victims of domestic violence.

Over her career, Iman has also spoken out against female genital mutilation, supported the fight against HIV/AIDS and is an ambassador for Save the Children.

She even does #ImanDaily on Instagram – daily posts of uplifting words, straight from the legend herself.

