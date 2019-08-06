People are devastated that Dakota Johnson has closed the gap between her front teeth

6th Aug 19 | Beauty

The actor was once seen as an idol for imperfect dentistry.

LA Special Screening of “The Peanut Butter Falcon”

Just like that, without even consulting the world on Twitter or Instagram, it seems as though Dakota Johnson has got rid of one of her most prominent attributes: The gap between her front teeth.

The 29-year-old actor is known for starring in the 50 Shades Of Grey franchise, being the daughter of Melanie Griffith, being able to nail a full fringe without looking like she’s going through a terrible break-up, and yes, her iconic gap-toothed smile.

Social media started speculating she’d had some kind of dentistry done when she attended an LA screening of her latest film, The Peanut Butter Falcon. Everything was in order – cute black and gold minidress from Saint Laurent, bangs messily perfect – except for when she smiled, and it looked like the gap between her front teeth had magically disappeared.

LA Special Screening of “The Peanut Butter Falcon”
Johnson at the screening for The Peanut Butter Falcon (Willy Sanjuan/AP)

For reference, this is what Johnson’s teeth have looked like in the past, when her gap was noticeable:

Dakota Johnson at the 2016 Baftas
Here you can see Johnson’s slight gap at the 2016 BAFTAs (Ian West/PA)

And Johnson has previously really leaned into her gap – in fact, in 2017 she filmed a video with Vanity Fair seeing just how many things she could fit between her front teeth. Impressively, she could get anything from a credit card to a cherry stem in there.

When the news hit Twitter, it was met with pure devastation.

Obviously, most of these responses are overly-dramatic for comedic effect.

A lot of people on social media are worried what this move will do for gap-tooth representation in general.

Luckily, there’s no need to fret too much, because there are plenty of other gap-toothed icons out there to wave the flag for imperfect orthodontics. Just take Lauren Hutton, the model and actor who was one of the first to prove gappy teeth could be super glamorous.

Lauren Hutton
Lauren Hutton is well-known for the gap between her front teeth (Ian West/PA)

Madonna’s gap is so famous that Madonna lookalikes have even had their teeth drilled to be just like her.

Madonna
Madonna has one of the most famous gaps in the business (Aurore Marechal/PA)

And like Hutton, Georgia May Jagger has built a modelling career around her gappy teeth.

Hudson Jeans launch – London
Georgia May Jagger wears red lipstick to accentuate her gap (Ian West/PA)

At the end of the day, it’s up to Johnson what she does with her body and whether that involves a gap between her teeth or not.

However, we do wonder if the actor will come to miss being able to fit miscellaneous items into her tooth gap…

© Press Association 2019

