Crowning glory: 6 of the best embellished headbands

Bejewelled bands have been a huge trend this summer. By Katie Wright.

What with all the skintight neon dresses, thong bikinis and cleavage-baring jumpsuits, the Love Island look isn’t for everyone.

But there was one trend from the Mallorcan villa that is 100% our type on paper, and it was all down to one contestant – Francesca Allen.

The brunette beauty may not have been lucky in love during her time on the show, but she was declared by many to be the most stylish islander ever, not least because of her amazing array of headbands.

The fashion boutique owner from Essex was seen in a selection of bejewelled Alice bands, some worn with matching earrings, tapping into a trend that started on the catwalks.

Dolce and Gabbana first sent out models in diamante-encrusted headbands at their SS19 show, then cemented the crown-like pieces as the must-have accessory of the summer with their decadent Alta Moda show in July.

Now, a bejewelled headband has become a summer eveningwear essential, the ideal item for elevating a blazer dress (a la Love Island’s Fran) or taking a floaty white dress into Grecian goddess territory.

Fancy a D&G original? Well, it will set you back upwards of £875, I’m afraid.

But the good news is, there are plenty of gorgeous designer dupes on the high street.

Here’s our pick of six of the best embellished headbands, and they’re all under £25…

I Saw it First Black Double Band Diamante Headband, reduced to £15 from £30

Very Black Velvet Embellished Headband, £20

Nasty Gal Embellish the Moment Pearl and Diamante Headband, reduced to £6 from £18

Accessorize Bead Embellished Alice Hair Band, £16

New Look Mid Pink Velvet Floral Gem Alice Band, £14.99

Never Fully Dressed Red Jewel Headband, £24

