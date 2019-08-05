Everything you need to about Galvan, the eveningwear brand that has a huge celebrity fan base

The label specialises in what it calls accessible luxury, Katie Wright reports.

Ever since its launch five years ago, Galvan London has been no stranger to the red carpet, but last week the brand scored arguably its biggest celebrity coup yet, after being chosen by Heidi Klum for one of her wedding day looks.

The German model and Project Runway host slipped into an ivory Pandora halter neck dress following the wedding ceremony where she tied the knot with musician Tom Kaulitz in Capri.

As a fashion insider, it’s no wonder the 46-year-old is familiar with Galvan, but the brand beloved of It girls on both sides is yet to achieve household name status.

With A-list wedding endorsements like this, mainstream fame can’t be far off, so if you want to stay ahead of the curve you’d do well to familiarise yourself with the in-demand label now.

Here’s everything you need to know about Galvan London…

The founders

The luxury evening and bridalwear brand was founded by four friends who wanted to create clothing ‘by women for women’.

The company may be London born and bred but its founders are an international bunch.

Creative director Sola Harrison is Icelandic, CEO Katherine Holmgren is American, design director Anna-Christin Haas comes from Germany and sales director Carolyn Hodler hails from Switzerland.

That might explain why they’ve been able to create a design DNA that has global appeal.

The aesthetic

Focusing on minimalist designs with a cool edge, Galvan specialises in silk slip dresses, with the Pandora its most well-known piece.

The halterneck floor-length version of the dress is currently available in a variety of colours alongside Klum’s cropped version, retailing at £750.

If that seems low for a designer brand, that’s because the Galvan founders make an effort to keep their prices as accessible as possible without sacrificing on quality.

As well as slip dresses, Galvan also creates form-fitting jumpsuits, sparkly frocks and silk separates, plus a bridalwear collection (although many of the pale coloured designs can be worn as bridal or eveningwear).

Wedding gowns range from £695 to £4,995 and the brand offers a customer bridalwear service.

The famous fans

Heidi Klum is the latest in a long line of celebrities who have worn Galvan London.

Sienna Miller was an early adopter, choosing a silver striped gown for the Foxcatcher premiere, as were Gwyneth Paltrow and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who had a slip dress designed by the brand when she was a bridesmaid.

Sienna Miller arriving for the BFI London Film Festival screening of Foxcatcher (Yui Mok/PA)

Gillian Anderson wore a cool black fringed jumpsuit on the red carpet in 2017, while Phoebe Waller-Bridge chose an incredible red sequinned gown for this year’s Golden Globes and American actor Connie Britton wore a custom Galvan look for the Critic’s Choice Awards.

Gillian Anderson attending the season two premiere of The Crown (Ian West/PA)

“Our approach to celebrity dressing is very organic,” Holmgren told Vogue.

“We’ve been lucky as a lot of celebrities have wanted to wear Galvan and we developed each relationship from there. But sometimes they wear our pieces without us knowing and we find out afterwards in the press, which is always great fun.”

What’s next?

Galvan has just announced the launch of its first accessories range, a capsule collection of handbags that will be exclusive to two American department stores.

The company says a wider handbag range will be coming in autumn, so we expect to see one hanging on the arm of a stylish celebrity any day now.

