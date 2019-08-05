From make-up brushes to bath bombs: 8 of the cutest unicorn beauty buys

Indulge your love of the fantasy creature with these pampering products, says Katie Wright.

Every so often an animal trend comes along that takes over everything, from stationery to home decor.

We’ve been through bees, bears, pugs, flamingos, and, most recently, sloths, but there’s one creature that’s dominated more than any other, and it’s not even a real animal.

We’re talking, of course, about the unicorn. The world has gone mad for the horned white horse-like being in recent years.

A quick survey of Instagram reveals the extent of the unicorn obsession. There are more than 12 million posts under the tag #unicorn, close to 990,000 for #unicornhair, and over 100,000 for #unicornmakeup.

That’s right, the beauty world in particular has embraced the mythical creature, whose modern incarnation usually involves a rainbow-coloured mane and/or a large sprinkling of glitter.

When a company called Unicorn Cosmetics released its horn-like make-up brushes a while back, they went viral and became an instant sellout.

Now, you can get all kinds of unicorn beauty products. Make-up usually involves holographic or metallic finishes, while skincare comes in pastel hues or jazzy glitter formulas (no, glitter isn’t a skin essential, but it sure makes for a great #skincaresaturday selfie).

The cutest of all are the unicorn shaped bath bombs which dissolve to leave your bath with scent-sational swirling bubbles – they’re almost too adorable to use.

Ready to embrace the unicorn craze? Here’s our pick of the best products…

(Unicorn Cosmetics/PA)

1. Unicorn Cosmetics Class Of 86 7 Piece Eyebrush Kit, £16.66 (was £24.99), Superdrug

(Unicorn Cosmetics/PA)

2. Unicorn Cosmetics Holo Moonshine Gloss, £4.99 (was £14.99)

(Revolution/PA)

3. I Heart Revolution Fantasy Makeup Pigment Palette Unicorn, £4

(Revolution/PA)

4. I Heart Revolution Fantasy Lip Topper Unicorn, £3

(Barry M/PA)

5. Barry M Unicorn Primer Drops, £7.99

(Yes To/PA)

6. Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow Boosting Unicorn Transforming Clay Cleanser, £7.99, Look Fantastic

(Etsy/PA)

7. BahariBlossom Unicorn Bath Bomb, £4.50, Etsy

(Etsy/PA)

8. EllieBathBomb Rainbow Unicorn Bath Bomb, £3.50, Etsy

© Press Association 2019