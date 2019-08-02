These are the best swimsuit styles celebs are wearing on holiday this year

We’re not sure what we want more: The bathing suits or the vacations.

We’re well and truly into summer holiday season. Luckily, lots of celebrities have already been abroad, and as well as vacation-envy, their Instagram posts make for perfect swimsuit inspiration.

A decade or so ago there didn’t seem to be huge amounts of choice when it came to bathers: It was pretty much a standard bikini or nothing. Now, there’s so much more variety in terms of styles and materials, which makes choosing your summer swimwear more exciting, if tougher.

While we can’t promise your holiday will involve private islands and personal jet skis, here are some of the trends we’ve seen on holidaying celebs so far…

Hot pink

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with a splash of colour, especially if your normal wardrobe is full of black turtlenecks and dark trousers. This year, celebrities seem to be loving a hot pink bathing suit – not a low-key look, but guaranteed to bring out your tan.

If you don’t want to spend money on a new swimsuit, take a leaf out of actor Elle Fanning’s book and rummage through your sibling’s wardrobe instead.

As well as hopping on the fuchsia trend, Khloe Kardashian also modelled another popular style of this season: The V-bar bikini. You’ve probably seen this one on Love Island; it’s where the middle of the bra cups are wired to form an upside-down ‘v’. It has become particularly popular among women with smaller chests, as it creates the illusion of a fuller bust.

All white

You might shudder at the idea of a white bathing suit, but it’s actually classier than you might think. Celebs like Priyanka Chopra have been wearing cream or white one-pieces with a distinctly vintage feel, particularly when paired with bold sunglasses.

Chrissy Teigen sported a white halterneck style while on holiday, reminding us how excellent a swimwear model she is.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has been wearing cult favourite swimwear brand Hunza G. This cream one-piece is classic, but switches things up by looking like it’s knitted and has quirky tortoiseshell detailing. Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Lily Aldridge loves Hunza G – but it’s not exactly high street prices, the Domino Swim costs £140.

Playful patterns

Swimwear is often seen as a serious business, with celebs picking the perfect style and showing it off with their sexiest poses. But this doesn’t always have to be the case, and people like Mindy Kaling and Rochelle Humes show how to have a bit of fun with bikinis.

Kaling chose a sunny yellow style with a floral pattern for a dip in the pool, from Instagram-favourite brand Solid & Striped – namely the Elle Top ($79/£64) and Ginger Bottom ($84/£64). If you’re not keen on skimpy bikini bottoms, this is the look for you, as the high waisted briefs allow a bit more coverage.

Humes wore a similarly summery pattern, with a cherry print bikini. Hers is also slightly more affordable – it’s from New Look and the top costs £14.99, and the bottoms £9.99.

Or you could do it like Ciara, and wear a matching red leopard print swimsuit with your daughter.

Teeny-weeny

Fashion moves in cycles, and this year the teeny-weeny string bikini is back with a vengeance. We’re not sure if we’d recommend this one to larger busted ladies, as it really doesn’t provide much support (and don’t even think of diving into a pool in it, because who knows where the swimsuit will end up).

Everyone from Bella and Gigi Hadid to Jada Pinkett Smith and Miley Cyrus have been seen in the style. If you want to be particularly on trend, pull the straps of your bottoms up past your hip bones. It might not be the most comfortable way to wear a swimsuit, but it’s what all the Instagram models are doing right now.

Retro

If barely-there bikinis aren’t necessarily your thing, other famous faces have been choosing more retro styles that might suit. Actor January Jones took a selfie in a black bikini which felt distinctly vintage with its scalloped edges, high waist and white ties. This set comes from Marysia, a luxury brand created by Polish former ballerina and keen surfer Marysia Dobrzanska Reeves. Jones wears the Antibes tie top ($168/£136) and Riviera bottom ($16/ £137).

Model Ashley Graham’s retro style one-piece bathing suit with white piping even has a Sixties-style belt. The bathers come from Swimsuits For All, a brand Graham frequently collaborates with. The one piece is currently sold out, but was originally $152 (£123).

