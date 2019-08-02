Video: Would you try the Kate-approved bee venom facial?

If it’s good enough for the Duchess…

There’s a bit of buzz about a beauty treatment that promises radiant and plumped-up skin: Bee venom facials.

It may sound like a strange skincare ingredient, but bee venom is said to trick the skin into thinking it’s been stung, which causes the body to direct blood towards the area and stimulates the production of collagen. Some are even calling it a ‘natural botox’.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly had the treatment before her wedding, and we can all agree she looked totally amazing. So we headed to Taryn Aesthetics in London to see exactly what happens during the multi-step treatment.

