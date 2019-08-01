The cool girl’s guide to wearing lace

There’s nothing old-fashioned about these lace-embellished pieces, says Katie Wright.

Not that long ago, the only people who wore lace clothing were little girls, brides and grannies.

From wedding gowns to sweetheart collar blouses, the intricate textile had certain connotations – trendy it was not.

That’s all changed now though. Lace has had a modern makeover, and it’s never looked cooler than on the SS19 catwalks.

Christopher Kane SS19 (PA)

According to high-end designers, there are two ways to wear lace in 2019 – and they’re poles apart.

First up, there’s the edgy, boyish way, as seen at Victoria Beckham with boxy lace-embellished shirts, and Alexander Wang with sporty lace-edged tops.

Even uber-cool brands like Off-White have added a hint of lace to their streetwear stylings – replicate the look with silky blouses and tops teamed with jeans and boots.

Then there’s the hyper-feminine option, as seen with Burberry’s lacy slip dresses and Christopher Kane’s lipstick-red dresses and flippy mini skirts.

Lily James wearing Burberry at the Yesterday UK premiere (

If you’re going to do all-lover lace, take your cue from Erdem, where ladylike pastel-hued dresses were given power shoulders and styled with bobby socks and ankle boots.

Erdem SS19 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Which lace look is the one for you? To help you decide, here’s the best of both on the high street…

(Sosandar/PA)

Sosandar Black Ditsy Floral & Lace Shirt, £45; Black Zip Detail Jeans, £49

(River Island/PA)

River Island Brown Print Lace Trim Cami, £18

(Little Mistress/PA)

Paper Dolls Portsea Navy And White Lace Peplum Mini Dress, £58, Little Mistress

(Beatrice B/PA)

Beatrice B Shirt, £264 (available later in August)

(Hush/PA)

Hush Black Peek A Boo Top, £35; Holly Cropped Jeans, £65

(Revolve/PA)

Lovers + Friends Dream Vacay Dress, currently reduced to £85 from £200, Revolve

(George at Asda/PA)

George at Asda Green Satin Lace Eyelash Trim Slip Dress, currently reduced to £10 from £18

(Sosandar/PA)

Sosandar Black Parrot Print Lace Detail Dress, £69

(Bonprix/PA)

Bonprix Pale Blue Lace Shell Dress, £36.99

(Roman/PA)

Roman Lace Fit And Flare Lace Midi Dress, £60

