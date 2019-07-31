How Margot Robbie is channelling 60s style to promote Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Margot Robbie is out and about promoting her latest film, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Based on a true story, it’s director Quentin Tarantino’s ninth movie, set in 1969 Los Angeles – a story of actors in the tail-end of the golden age of Hollywood. Robbie plays Sharon Tate, the promising young actor and model murdered by members of Charles Manson’s cult.

Despite this grim storyline and the fact that Tarantino has been criticised for not giving Robbie enough lines in the film, the 29-year-old has been serving some serious looks on the promotional trail alongside fellow stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt.

Robbie is known for her polished outfits on the red carpet, and she really leaned into the 60s theme to promote the film.

The fashion…

(Isabel Infantes/PA)

For Tuesday night’s UK premiere of the film, Robbie chose a cumin coloured Oscar de la Renta gown. It was loose with layers of chiffon, along with a neck tie and a deep-v. It fits in perfectly with the style of the late 60s and early 70s, which was very flowing and free. This was, after all, the time of free love – and this mentality seeped into fashion.

(Jordan Strauss/AP)

For the Los Angeles premiere Robbie wore Chanel couture – not an unexpected choice, as she is a face of the brand. It’s a similar vibe to the rust coloured gown, but goes even further with voluminous sleeves and a chiffon bow.

The outfit was given a bit more Hollywood glamour with a gold chanel bag.

Elsewhere, she wore a similarly loose cream gown from Derek Lam, this time with a high neck. You can really tell that Robbie decided on a particular vibe for the whole press tour, and you can’t blame her – it’s in-keeping with the theme and looks great.

The beauty…

(Joel C Ryan/AP)

Throughout the various events Robbie has attended for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, she’s consistently kept her hair down with loose waves, to really encapsulate the free spirit of the 60s.

In another look, she incorporated small plaits into her hair – an easy way to mimic the hippie style of the early 70s.

She has also really picked up on orange and rust tones for her make-up and nails. Orange eyeshadow is hard to pull off but Robbie’s make-up artist Pati Dubroff made it look retro and refined.

These orange and earthy tones really play up to the flower child vibe of the era.

© Press Association 2019