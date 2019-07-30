Where to buy Bella and Gigi Hadid’s insanely sexy swimwear from their glamorous Mykonos trip

The supermodel sisters have be showing off an array of bikinis and swimsuits on the Greek Island.

Bella and Gigi Hadid have been sunning themselves on the Greek island of Mykonos during a trip to celebrate big sister Alana’s 34th birthday and, as you can imagine, the pair have been treating us to a stream of envy-inducing Instagram posts at the same time.

The supermodel sisters are known for their incredible bodies, and they never miss an opportunity to show off their toned abs and seemingly endless legs – who can blame them?

The pair have also been showcasing a variety of sizzling swimwear pieces from their Aegean vacation, so while an equally Amazonian body may be a long way off for most of us, at least we can shop the supermodel look.

Here’s where to get Bella and Gigi’s Mykonos swimsuits and bikinis…

Bella’s first look was a one-piece by Central St Martins graduate Louisa Ballou. The 22-year-old chose the naughtily named Multicolor Sex Wax One-Piece Swimsuit, which is £405 from Ssense.

Next up, the younger Hadid sister shared a sun-drenched snap wearing the very skimpy Bay bikini by For Love & Lemons. The white and lilac floral two-piece string set retails for £217.88, total.

Gigi’s first Mykonos post showed her silhouetted against the blue sky wearing a bright orange thong bikini. The two-piece is by New York based brand Danielle Guizio – the Lure Bikini Top and Bottoms in neon orange costs around £133.

The 24-year-old then shared a windswept black and white photo in which she wears a bikini designed by a fellow Victoria’s Secret model. From the Devon Windsor swimwear collection Gigi chose the Skylar Top (around £65) and the Mila Bottoms (around £56), both in the black dot pattern.

© Press Association 2019