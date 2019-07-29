This is why you shouldn’t wash your face in the shower, according to experts

This time-saving method could be having a detrimental effect our your skin. Katie Wright finds out why.

Whether it’s first thing in the morning or last thing at night, shower routines vary from person to person.

Some people adopt a lightning-fast wash-and-go approach, while others indulge in full-body preening complete with Grammy-worthy vocal performance.

Wherever you fall on the showering spectrum, chances are washing your face is included as part of your time spent under the water.

But did you know this time-saving method could be bad for your skin?

Why? Because unless you’re a fan of cold showers (brrr!), chances are the water you use to clean your body is too hot for your face.

“Despite the widespread belief that hot water helps open pores for cleansing, there is little evidence to support this,” says consultant dermatologist Dr Juber Hafiji, talking on behalf of Cetraben.

“Beyond it being a myth, using water which is too hot can increase the chances of your skin drying out. Hot water can damage sensitive skin tissue and strip the skin of its natural oils that help form a protective barrier,” he adds.

Lauren Mackenzie, skincare expert and head of medical aesthetics for Transform, agrees: “The skin on our face is more delicate than that of your legs and arms. Therefore when washing your face in the shower, it can result to skin irritation and redness, among other issues, as the shower temperature can vary slightly hotter.

“I would recommend to any patient to wash their face in the sink, where you can control the temperature to your face accurately, from lukewarm to cold water,” she suggests.

“Unlike when you are in the shower, the water will be cooler, and this is much better for the delicacy of the skin in the facial area.”

(iStock/PA)

Sujata Jolly, founder and CEO of Clinogen, isn’t entirely against the idea of washing one’s face in the shower – but with a caveat.

“Not only does it save time, it also means you will remove residue of your cleanser completely,” she says. “However, I would always advise that if washing your hair, you shampoo, condition, and then cleanse your face and neck and rinse with warm water.”

That way, you don’t end up with any shampoo or conditioner residue left on your face.

As for what products to use, all the experts say it’s important to choose a cleanser based on your skin type.

For normal skin, Jolly says: “I would recommend a daily cleanser and exfoliant such Radiance by SJ3 Cleanser & Exfoliant (£31.84, Win Health Medical), which is simple to use, safe around the eye area, and also doubles as a make-up remover.

“For acne-prone skin, Radiance by SJ3 Oxypeel Foaming Milk (£31.20, Win Health Medical), which uses ‘micro-bubble technology’, is ideal, as it’s gently worked into the skin with a brush to free the pores from impurities.”

“If you have dry or eczema-prone skin, a cream-based cleansing product is likely to be the most effective for you,” Dr Hafiji says, citing Cetraben Daily Cleansing Cream (£6.99, Boots) as an example.

“A gentle cream cleanser will be kinder to your skin but just as good at cleaning it to remove all traces of dirt and pollutants. Cream cleansers will also help ensure that your skin maintains important moisture,” he adds.

“If you have sensitive skin, you should seek out cleansers specifically designed for skin conditions and avoid products which contain irritants, such as fragrances and sodium lauryl sulphate.”

