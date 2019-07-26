With Yara Shahidi as its new face, Coach wants to be the go-to brand for young people

This is how the New York fashion label is targeting millennials and Gen-Z.

Yara Shahidi is the latest celebrity face of Coach, and the 19-year-old actor and activist is the perfect choice for the American brand.

Shahidi rose to fame starring in the sitcom Black-ish, and has since had a leading role in the spin-off TV show Grown-ish. She’s become well-known for speaking out about social issues, and has even created a digital platform to encourage first-time voters to head to the polls. This isn’t Shahidi’s first fashion campaign – she’s modelled for Beyonce’s sportswear label Ivy Park, and is also the face of make-up brand Bobbi Brown.

Coach was founded in 1941, but has been undergoing a reinvention since 2013, largely under the command of creative director Stuart Vevers. He has worked hard to position Coach as the epitome modern luxury, and has been aiming both his campaigns and clothes at woke young people.

Shahidi in the new Coach ad campaign (Coach/PA)

Here’s how Coach is positioning itself as the go-to fashion label for millennials – and now Gen-Z as well, with the new addition of Shahidi to the brand’s impressive roster of celebrity ambassadors.

The ambassadors…

Shahidi is in pretty prestigious company. She stars in the new ad campaign alongside actor Michael B Jordan, star of Creed and Black Panther.

Singer Selena Gomez (who has a casual 154 million followers on Instagram) also regularly shoots campaigns for Coach. This is particularly big because Gomez – despite her huge following and influence among young people – rarely does fashion campaigns (the only other brand she represents is Puma).

Other friends of the house who regularly wear the brand include Letitia Wright and Maisie Williams.

All of these celebrities (ages 19 to 32) are either millennials or part of Gen-Z, and it’s no coincidence they’re all socially conscious and often referred to as activists.

The advertising…

In its campaigns and advertising, Coach well and truly positions itself as more than just clothes. It pushes its values as those of empowerment and equality, targeting the activism and social consciousness growing among the younger generations.

The latest campaign, called ‘Dream it Real’, is all about taking charge of your destiny and following your dreams. Shahidi posted the video on Instagram with the caption: “Today, tomorrow and every day is yours”, while Jordan’s caption is: “Optimism, authenticity, inclusivity, NYC and that everyone has the power to turn their dreams into reality.”

Ambassadors like Shahidi and Jordan are more than just pretty celebrity faces – Coach wants to push a message of social justice too. It’s been building up this reputation for a while, one of Jordan’s previous campaigns was directed by Spike Lee and called ‘Words Matter’, which pretty much tells you everything you need to know.

The clothes…

Unlike a lot of other fashion brands, Coach isn’t particularly experimental. Instead, Vevers focuses on classic, American style – think tailored coats and sporty leather trainers. As the label originally started life producing leather goods, there’s still a huge emphasis on bags.

When Coach does branch out of the expected, it goes for an eclectic vibe, with clashing patterns and mixed materials.

Maisie Williams wearing Coach (Liam McBurney/PA)

However, one thing that isn’t particularly geared towards many young people is the price point. It’s still a luxury brand, and the price tag reflects this – a classic shoulder bag will set you back £550.

