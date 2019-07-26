5 of the coolest festival beauty ideas you’ll want to wear all summer long

Amp up your summer party style with these stunning eye make-up looks, says Katie Wright.

Festival season is in full swing, with outdoor musical extravaganzas taking place all over the country.

It’s the perfect excuse to put on a sassy outfit and have fun with your make-up, too – by experimenting with new colours and techniques, you might discover a look you never knew you loved.

So whether you’re going to be raving in the sun or not, here are five festival beauty ideas that are perfect for summer parties…

1. Glitter

Glitter is a festival classic, of course, which explains why Lizzo’s make-up artist Alexx Mayo gave the Good As Hell singer a fabulous purple sparkly eye for her barn-storming Glastonbury set, using Lottie London Eco Glitter.

Biodegradable glitter is a must, whether you’re layering it over a tonal eyeshadow a la Lizzo or trying something a little different, like a silver floating crease line or sparkly ‘tears’ under your eyes.

To create the latter, apply adhesive gel or eyelash glue with an eyeliner brush, allow to dry slightly so it goes tacky, then use a dry brush to top with glitter.

Lottie London Dreamcatcher Eco Glitter, £5.95

Inglot Body Art Adhesive, £7

Superdrug Fantasy Glitter Pink Glitter Pot & Fixing Gel, £6.99

2. Neon eyeliner

Neon has been a massive trend in fashion this year, and while a pink fluoro playsuit isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, a slick of uber-bright eyeliner is a fun way to try the trend without committing to a whole outfit.

The summer make-up collections are full of incredible colours, from ultra-violet to zingy yellow.

An eye pencil is ideal for beginners, but if you’re a dab hand with an eyeliner brush why not try a double – or even triple – winged look?

Inglot AMC Neon Eyeliner Gel, £14

Unicorn Cosmetics Voltage Pigment Power Surge, £6.95

LA Girl Shockwave Neon Liner Vivid, £5, Beauty Bay

3. Bright smoky-eye

If you love a classic smoky-eye look, why not swap your usual neutral tones for brights?

There are some amazing bargain palettes out right now, so pack one in your festival kit and you can do a different colour every day.

“Use a mixture of block colour tones then layer on top the shimmering shades to create that multidimensional look,” says Abbie May, global make-up artist at Sleek.

Revolution X Pride Proud Of My Life Shadow Palette, £10

Sleek Makeup I Divine Eye Shadow Palette Colour Carnage, £8.99, Boots

OPV Beauty Rainbow Splash Palette, £29

4. Stamp eyeliner

For the ultimate in easy but impactful festival make-up, grab a stamp eyeliner and give yourself a temporary face tattoo.

Sounds drastic, doesn’t it? But with little shapes like stars, hearts, arrows and anchors, these inky prints couldn’t be cuter.

Avon Mark. Festival Stamp Pen Star Sighting, £5

Lottie London Stamp Liner, £5.45

5. Coloured mascara

The coloured mascara comeback continues this summer with a range of mega-bright hues.

Contrast is key here, so if you have brown or green eyes opt for electric blue, while blue-eyed babes will find ruby red mascara surprisingly flattering, particularly when paired with matte pink eyeshadow.

Givenchy Volume Disturbia’ 24-Hour Mascara Red Disturbia, £23.50, Debenhams

Avon Mark. Big & Magical Festival Mascara Electric Blue, £8.50

Poundland Sparkle and Shine Turquoise Glitter Eyelashes, £1 (available in store only)

