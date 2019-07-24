Carrie Symonds wears Â£120 Ghost dress at Downing Street â€“ and youâ€™ll have to be quick to snap one up

The partner of the new Prime Minister has been praised for her fashion choice for the occasion.

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister for all of two minutes and already people are talking about his partner Carrie Symonds’ fashion.

The 31-year-old was snapped waiting for Johnson to make his first speech in the new job outside Downing Street, just after he had met the Queen. For the occasion, Symonds was wearing a high-necked midi-length pink dress.

Carrie Symonds waiting for Boris Johnson to make his first speech as PM (Jonathan Brady/PA)

With voluminous sleeves and a slight flair in the skirt, the bright, floral dress was the perfect choice for a hot summer’s day in London, and she paired it with nude heels.

The good news is it’s a high street buy, from Ghost for £120, but it seems to be selling out fast (no news whether it was already popular or Symonds has already inspired an influx of online shoppers, Duchess of Cambridge-style).

Boris Johnson’s partner Carrie Symonds (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The ‘Luella dress’ is currently only available to buy on the Ghost website in sizes XXS, M or XL, and is described as a ‘shadowed daisy red printed on our signature crêpe fabic that skims your curves beautifully’.

(Ghost/PA)

I’m so sorry but I really like Carrie Symonds’ dress — Rebecca Reid (@RebeccaCNReid) July 24, 2019

Erm where is @carriesymonds dress from?! 😍😍😍😍 — Ellie (@x_eleanorfh_x) July 24, 2019

Symonds is a PR executive and rose through the ranks to become Director of Communications of the Conservative party for a year, leaving in around August 2018. She is now a senior adviser at Oceana, a US-based environmental campaign group, working with its marketing operation in London.

Johnson announced last autumn that he and his wife were divorcing after 25 years.

If he and Symonds do live together at 10 Downing Street (she has not moved in yet) they will become the first unmarried couple to do so.

