These are the top 10 vegan beauty brands â€“ according to consumers

You wonâ€™t find any animal products used by these cosmetics companies.

Switching to a vegan diet is a (relatively) easy process. It’s mainly a case of cutting out certain foods and finding new ways to ensure you’re getting enough protein and nutrients from plant-based sources.

Going vegan in other areas of your life can be much trickier. Take cosmetics – if you’ve come to rely on a certain foundation every day, finding an animal product-free alternative that’s just as good can be very difficult indeed.

Plus, with long, complicated ingredient lists, it can be tough to tell whether a product contains any animal-derived elements in the first place.

“Many cosmetic manufacturers proudly include ‘vegan’ on their product packaging. However, when something isn’t labelled, it can be difficult to dissect the many misleading ingredients,” says Aida Rejzovic, owner of Sassy Organics. “Common non-vegan ingredients to watch out for include: Lanolin, squalene, shellac and glycerine.”

Help is at hand, however. Bathroom brand Showerstoyou.co.uk asked consumers to vote for their favourite animal-free brands using the Ranker website, resulting in a vegan beauty top 10.

The list includes a host of famous cult favourites, plus some lesser-known names, so whether you’ve been plant-powered for years or you’re just starting out, these are the brands you can trust when it comes to vegan beauty…

1. E.l.f Cosmetics

American brand e.l.f (which stands for eyes, lips, face) is beloved for its affordable, on-trend make-up.

Available in the UK at Superdrug, e.l.f offers seriously good vegan value. You can get a 10-shade eyeshadow palette, for example, for £10, and the ever-popular Flawless Finish Foundation is just £7.50.

2. Urban Decay

When it comes to eyeshadow palettes, no one does it better than Urban Decay – fans were devastated when the vegan-friendly brand announced it was discontinuing its original Naked palette last year.

A new palette was soon released, however, and the Naked range remains in the bestseller list, alongside the legendary All Nighter Setting Spray, a must-have in any beauty buff’s kit.

3. EcoTools

Quality brushes are a must for any make-up maven and EcoTools’ brushes, made with renewable bamboo handles and synthetics fibres, are loved by pros and amateurs alike. You can shop them at Superdrug.

4. Sephora

America’s answer to Boots, Sephora is a true beauty wonderland, stocking thousands of vegan products.

That’s why make-up obsessives always make a beeline for the store on trips stateside (or to one of its international destinations), to stock up on the likes of Kat Von D, Huda Beauty and Anastasia Beverly Hills.

5. Tarte Cosmetics

There aren’t many brands equally well-known for their skincare and make-up offerings, but Tarte excels at both.

Fan favourites include the multipurpose Rainforest Of The Sea mist and the iconic Shape Tape Concealer.

6. Real Techniques

Founded by British beauty blogging stars Sam and Nic Chapman, Real Techniques creates high-quality make-up brushes and accessories that are popular with fellow bloggers and YouTubers. The brand is stocked in Superdrug.

7. Physician’s Formula

Specialising in gorgeously glowy make-up, US brand Physician’s Formula is known for its complexion-perfecting foundations, powders and highlighters. It’s available in the UK on FeelUnique.

8. 100% PURE

Another American company, 100% PURE’s skincare and make-up is vegan, natural and cruelty free.

The brand’s make-up is infused with fruit pigments – the Maracuja Mascara is a firm fan favourite and you can find it, alongside a selection of other products, on the Ecco Verde website.

9. Too Faced

Famed for its ultra long-lasting Better Than Sex Mascara, Too Faced is hugely popular with beauty bloggers and Instagrammers.

The brand, which is stocked at Debenhams, has just unveiled a new mascara, called Damn Girl, which may be set to – gasp! – topple BTS from its top spot.

10. Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics

It’s somewhat surprising to see Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics in the vegan top 10, since the US-based company shut down its website and all of its social media channelS last year, seemingly out of the blue.

Clearly, the brand that created (probably) the first ever liquid lipstick still has a lot of fans, and you can still buy some of its products, including the famous Lip Tar, on LookFantastic.

