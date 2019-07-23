See Will Smith star in his first ever fashion campaign

The actor has teamed up with Moncler on a new shoot.

Will Smith has been a fixture on our TV sets and the big screen since the late Eighties, with the actor, rapper, producer and all-round cool dude picking up multiple awards along the way.

That’s why it’s hard to believe the 50-year-old has never featured in a fashion ad campaign – until now.

Smith has been unveiled as the face of outerwear brand Moncler’s ‘Genius is Born Crazy’ campaign, shot by famed fashion photographer Tim Walker.

(Moncler/PA)

The shoot sees the actor clad in a red puffer jacket, seemingly floating in mid-air, in an image intended as a “visual study on the notion of genius”.

Commenting on his casting on Instagram, Smith wrote: “When I got the call from Moncler that they wanted me to be THE FACE of a FASHION campaign I was like… ‘These jokaz must be CRAZY.’

“I’ve always dug their gear. So I listened to their ideas. Then I was like… ‘That might be GENIUS.'”

(Moncler/PA)

Sharing a behind the scenes video, the former Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air star revealed he was joined on set by daughter Willow to show him “how to model”.

“I’m here to show him how to relax and don’t be doing no work,” the 18-year-old jokingly retorts in the clip.

“I believe in the power of crazy and I always give a chance to a crazy dream,” said Remo Ruffini, CEO of Moncler.

“It’s an honour to have Will Smith, in his first advertising fashion campaign, embracing our ‘crazy’ idea to celebrate the genius hidden in everyone.”

© Press Association 2019