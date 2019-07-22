Prince George turns 6: how to dress your little one like the royal birthday boy

22nd Jul 19 | Beauty

New photos have been shared by Kensington Palace to mark the young royal’s birthday – here’s how to get the little prince look.

Prince George’s sixth birthday

Three new photos have been released to mark Prince George’s birthday and they’re quite a departure from the future king’s usual style.

In two of the pictures, George is seen wearing an England football shirt – a stark contrast to the old fashioned short-sleeved shirts, shorts and sensible shoes the prince normally wears for family snaps.

Undated handout photo of Prince George taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, taken recently in the garden of their home at Kensington Palace, to mark his sixth birthday on Monday.
(The Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

Taken by the Duchess of Cambridge in the garden of the family’s Kensington Palace home, both pictures show George beaming adorably, in one shot lying on the grass laughing.

Alongside the footie shirt snaps there’s also a more typical shot of the six-year-old in a green polo shirt and blue shorts.

Whichever style you prefer – traditional childrenswear or footie supporter fashion – here’s how to get the Prince George birthday look.

Undated handout photo of Prince George taken by his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, taken recently while on holiday with the family (location not given), to mark his sixth birthday on Monday.
(The Duchess of Cambridge/PA)

It looks like George is wearing the England World Cup 2018 shirt, which is still available in kids’ sizes from UKSoccerShop, priced at £54.99.

2018-2019 England Home Nike Football Shirt (Kids)
(UKSoccerShop/PA)

George’s dark green top appears to be from H&M – the prince has been seen in the retailer’s cotton polo shirts before – and costs just £5.99.

It’s encouraging to see the Duchess opting for high street retailers for her children rather than the designer brands she usually wears, since kids grow out of their clothes so quickly.

H&M Cotton polo shirt
(H&M/PA)

The Prince’s shorts look to be the Sunuva Tailored Stripe Swim Shorts, currently reduced from £40 to £28 on the Sandy Toes website (credit to eagle-eyed Twitter user @Estelle_attire for the product ID).

Sunuva Tailored Stripe Swim Shorts
(Sandy Toes/PA)

The shorts are still available in two sizes, but after a royal endorsement like this they may well be headed for sell-out status, so you’d better be quick if you want to snap up a pair for your little prince.

© Press Association 2019

