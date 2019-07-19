What a difference a spray makes: 9 of the best facial mists for every skin type

A quick spritz can make all the difference to your complexion, says Katie Wright.

Good for more than just cooling you down on a hot day, facial mists have come a long way, and now there’s a formula for every skin concern.

These active-packed atomised liquids offer an extra dose of hydration in a fine spray that sinks into the skin quickly, without leaving any residue – no wonder they’re such a crucial part of the fabled 12-step Korean skincare routine.

“A mist is, of course, much lighter than a cream, and can be used throughout the day to top-up hydration levels,” says Seed to Skin founder Jeanette Thottrup.

“Our mists are formulated with super small molecular weight hyaluronic acids and marine ferments, meaning they deliver hydration to the deeper layers of the skin.”

Depending on the ingredients, a mist can help tackle everything from redness and puffiness, to a lacklustre complexion.

“Look for a product that does what you actually want it to do,” Thottrup advises. “I feel it’s waste of time to spray anything in the face that does not help the skin.”

But how and when should a mist be used?

“For maximum benefits, use a mist under make-up – I use mine after cleansing the face, before my moisturiser,” Thottrup says.

“In principle, a mist can be used over make-up too, and will still deliver hydration in this way, but if you want to get the most from all the actives, then it is better to spray on bare skin.”

Close your eyes and hold the bottle about 20cm from your face as you spray a few pumps in a circular motion, allowing the tiny droplets to sink in, before applying your serum or face cream.

You may find you actually need less moisturiser, because your skin is already saturated with all that misty goodness.

So, which mist is best? Here are nine highly-rated buys for whatever your skin concern…

(Seed to Skin/PA)

1. Seed to Skin The Dew Mist, £61, Liberty London (available on July 22)

Best for: Intense hydration

With three types of hyaluronic acid and a newly-discovered marine ingredient (the snappily named pseudoalteromonas exopolysaccharide), this hydro gel mist increases your skin’s ability to retain water, plumping fine lines from the inside out.

(Only Good/PA)

2. Only Good The Hydrator Mist & Facial Toner, £9.99, Holland and Barrett

Best for: Soothing redness

Caught the sun? This chamomile-infused spritz from New Zealand clean beauty brand Only Good will soothe and calm parched skin – especially if you keep it in the fridge.

(Soleil Toujours/PA)

3. Soleil Toujours Organic Set + Protect Micro Mist SPF30, £34, Cult Beauty

Best for: Extra sun protection

The fact is, there’s no such thing as a true ‘once a day’ sunblock. So, if you want to top-up on sun protection without ruining your make-up, a mist is the answer. This ultra-fine organic formula is available in SPF 30 and 50.

(James Read/PA)

4. James Read H2O Tan Mist Face, £20

Best for: Topping up your tan

Whether real or fake, a tan fades faster on your face than on your body. Fight the fade with this clear gradual tanning mist, which also contains rose water and skin-soothing vitamins.

(Briogeo/PA)

5. Briogeo Sea Goddess Shimmer Mist, £21.50, Cult Beauty

Best for: Subtle shimmer

Happy with your tan but looking for a little extra sparkle? This multi-use spray from Briogeo is shot through with silver-blue particles, to give your complexion a subtle mermaid-like glow.

(Institut Esthederm/PA)

6. Institut Esthederm Cellular Water Mist, £18, Feel Unique

Best for: Anti-ageing effects

Packed with antioxidants, this powerful formula acts like a serum, helping to protect the skin from the stressors and free radicals that cause premature ageing.

(La Roche-Posay/PA)

7. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Ultra 8 Daily Soothing Hydrating Concentrate, £13, Escentual

Best for: Sensitive skin

Combining La Roche-Posay’s famed thermal water with just eight other ingredients – including allantoin, which soothes irritation – this ultra-light, fragrance-free mist is ideal for those with sensitive skin.

(Aman/PA)

8. Aman Skincare Grounding Desert Dew Face Mist, £75

Best for: Reducing puffiness

Powered by damask rose petals and sandalwood (a natural anti-inflammatory), this luxury mist also contains homeopathic silver, known to calm skin and reduce puffiness.

(Balance Me /PA)

9. Balance Me Hyaluronic Plumping Mist, £16, Beauty Flash

Best for: The frequent flyer

Air travel can leave your skin feeling extremely dehydrated, but regular blasts with a mini mist can negate the effects of a long haul flight. Don’t take off without this hyaluronic acid and chamomile-infused spritz in your cabin bag.

