Video: Feeling hot? Step inside this spa’s Scandinavian-inspired ‘snow paradise’

19th Jul 19 | Beauty

The frozen wonderland in London is part of a Finnish spa ritual.

b70eb259-591e-4701-9021-7c451eee6ea1

Hot and bothered? Need to chill out? Well have we got the spa treatment for you…

Step into the ‘snow paradise’ at London’s K West Hotel & Spa and you’ll find a room full of the frosty stuff ready to cool you down.

Kept at a bracing -15 degrees, the chilly chalet is designed to be used as part of Finnish ‘hot-cold therapy’, where you alternate between the balmy sauna or steam room and the icy snow room to help stimulate your circulation.

Intrigued? Take a peak inside this wintry wonderland…

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lesson in first Hustlers trailer

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Fans baffled by ‘creepy’ Cats trailer
Fans baffled by ‘creepy’ Cats trailer

Take a look at the pictures of Ariana Grande as the new face of Givenchy

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ellie Goulding receives honorary Doctor of Arts degree

Ellie Goulding receives honorary Doctor of Arts degree
As she lands a big new campaign, here’s why Kendall Jenner is a denim icon

As she lands a big new campaign, here’s why Kendall Jenner is a denim icon
Michael Griffiths shows regret after Amber Gill moves on to Love Island newcomer

Michael Griffiths shows regret after Amber Gill moves on to Love Island newcomer
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video
Louise Redknapp: It was risky to don sexy outfit in music video

Jennifer Lopez gives pole dancing lesson in first Hustlers trailer