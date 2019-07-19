Video: Feeling hot? Step inside this spa’s Scandinavian-inspired ‘snow paradise’

The frozen wonderland in London is part of a Finnish spa ritual.

Hot and bothered? Need to chill out? Well have we got the spa treatment for you…

Step into the ‘snow paradise’ at London’s K West Hotel & Spa and you’ll find a room full of the frosty stuff ready to cool you down.

Kept at a bracing -15 degrees, the chilly chalet is designed to be used as part of Finnish ‘hot-cold therapy’, where you alternate between the balmy sauna or steam room and the icy snow room to help stimulate your circulation.

Intrigued? Take a peak inside this wintry wonderland…

